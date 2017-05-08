 
Industry News





Jeremy Gutierrez Looks Into Energy Savings From Spring Cleaning

 
HOUSTON - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Has the time come for you to get that monthly energy bill down? You have put up with it for a long time, but you've always felt it is a little high. In many of those cases, an energy auction with Jeremy Gutierrez can help you get things closer to where you want them to be. When the electric and gas companies are the ones bidding to win your business, you come out ahead.

Many people are in the midst of spring cleaning. And, while you are doing this, you can find energy savings with the following ideas:

• Have you switched over to LED bulbs yet? If not, you are missing out on about $75 worth of savings each year.

• Technology has improved a lot of things, including energy related endeavors. Install a smart thermostat, and save on unnecessary heating and cooling during the year.

• Washing clothes in cold water can save a good amount of energy. In addition, don't forget to clean out dryer lint after each use.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
Source:Jeremy Gutierrez
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Energy Consulting, Energy Savings, Energy Efficiency
Industry:Energy
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
