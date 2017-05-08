News By Tag
Jeremy Gutierrez Looks Into Energy Savings From Spring Cleaning
Many people are in the midst of spring cleaning. And, while you are doing this, you can find energy savings with the following ideas:
• Have you switched over to LED bulbs yet? If not, you are missing out on about $75 worth of savings each year.
• Technology has improved a lot of things, including energy related endeavors. Install a smart thermostat, and save on unnecessary heating and cooling during the year.
• Washing clothes in cold water can save a good amount of energy. In addition, don't forget to clean out dryer lint after each use.
If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
