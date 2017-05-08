 
Vinyl Chloride and Potential Exposure Concerns Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the industrial chemical known as vinyl chloride and potential exposure concerns.

"Vinyl chloride is an important industrial chemical that is produced in large quantities as a chemical intermediate for manufacturing other products, such PVC," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "For those who could have occupational exposures to this chemical there are potential health concerns. The National Cancer Institute states that vinyl chloride exposure is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer, as well as brain and lung cancers, lymphoma and leukemia."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/HWN9GMeR3JM



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,122,000 times or to join more than 2,695 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

