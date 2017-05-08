News By Tag
Flipside Alternative Arts Fest Showcases Alt Art In Greenville, SC
The idea for Flipside came from Ellison Brooks aka Pinebox Daddy, after he noticed a hole in the Greenville art scene. He wanted to provide a venue for art that is outside the aesthetic establishment because he saw that his circle of friends were interested in a similar, alternative style of art.
"I saw what my friends were creating and I thought, 'I need to show this art to the world.' Through the relationships I have developed online, I gathered a select group and together we built what would become Flipside," says founder Ellison Brooks. He continues by saying, "Flipside encourages and celebrates unconventional styles and creative concepts. The festival provides a unique place for makers to share their work, and for attendees and artists to connect with like-minded members in the community."
Alternative Arts can be a difficult term to define. Typically, it is defined in terms of what it is not. Instead, Flipside wants to focus on what alternative art can be. Flipside is a gathering of like-minded artists, outside of the aesthetic establishment, who seek to create art that is meant to defy your expectations as it explores aspects of life and culture that others fear to tread and still call art.
While this isn't an adults-only art show, there will be art with adult themes and content. Please use your discretion when bringing the family.
Artists attending include:
Undead Speed Equipment (Wes Brooks)
Bio: Skulls, bats, and helmets collide to evoke 70s motorcycle-gang exploitation.
Neatobot (J Chris Campbell)
Bio: Simple lines and child-like enthusiasm make Campbell's art compelling.
Pine Box Daddy (Ellison Brooks)
Bio: This craftsman specializes in custom works of art through woodworking.
Beastwreck (Jared Moraitis)
Bio: Bright colors and in-your-face graphics force you to take notice of Beastwreck's style.
Titty Bats
Bio: Enamel pins, totes, stickers, and more all from a name you won't soon forget.
Black Fox Alchemy (Ashley Nichole)
Bio: Leather and jewelry from an artisan who dances between the fanciful and the frightful.
Sam Heimer
Bio: Bringing your childhood, Halloween nightmares to life.
Mute0n
Bio: Using a graffiti style to re-contextualize street art.
Holly Carden
Bio: Taking the fanciful and making it feel familiar through details.
Meatloaf Freak (Duane Ballenger)/ (http://meatloaffreak.com/
Bio: A cartoonist with an absurd sense of humor.
Bone and Ink (Jennifer Janeiro Allen)
Bio: Illustrator using pen and ink to create vintage-style etchings.
The Betch Collective
Bio: Fighting patriarchy through the collective power of feminism and community.
Mystic Booze (JD Alewine)
Bio: Printmaker whose thick lines and stark subject matter lure you into his world.
City Rats
Bio: Screen printing tees to keep rats who live in the city clothed.
Brizzle (Brad Grizzle)
Bio: Visual artist whose reflections of popular culture and literature are expressed in many different mediums.
Cassie Hart Kelly
Bio: Showing the beautiful in the horrific with her clean-lined aesthetic.
ABOUT FLIPSIDE ALTERNATIVE ARTS FEST
Flipside Alternative Arts Fest is founded by Ellison Brooks. And is co-organized by Ellison and Wes Brooks. J Chris Campbell is the mastermind behind the website. Shawn Daughhetee is assisting with marketing responsibilities. And her husband, Adam Daughhetee, is serving as a consultant for Events Coordinating.
