Egypt announces its full support to the Ethiopian candidate Dr. Tedros As Director-General of WHO

Egypt has confirmed its full support to the former Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as a candidate for the post of Director-General of the World Health Organization.
 
 
CAIRO, Egypt - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Egypt has confirmed its full support to the former Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as a candidate for the post of Director-General of the World Health Organization.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the African candidate for the position of Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) visited Cairo on 13 and 14 May as part of his campaign for the international post, ahead of the final round of elections scheduled for Geneva on May 23.

According to the statement, the Ethiopian Minister was received at Cairo airport by Ambassador Mohamed Idris, Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, where he conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Idris also conveyed to the Ethiopian Minister the directives of the Foreign Minister to the Egyptian delegation in Geneva in close coordination with the African delegations to support the African candidate, who is experienced and competent, and within the framework of the Egyptian keenness to get the African continent a fair share of important international positions in the international arena.

* NOTE:  This announcement was originally made in Arabic in El Balad News, HERE: http://www.elbalad.news/2760996

About the World Health Organization, Director-General Election:

On May 23rd this year, the World Health Organization (WHO), the world's premier international public health agency, will elect a new Director-General to lead the organization when Dr. Margaret Chan steps down in July.

The importance of this role, cannot be underestimated. A cool head, informed professionalism, and high-level organizational experience will be needed. Dr. Tedros Adhanom of Ethiopia - a champion for global health priorities both nationally and internationally - stands as the most experienced, visionary, and veteran `problem-solving' leader to take on this important global health position.

The campaign is humbled to have received such a broad swath of public support for Dr. Tedros – from governments, organizations and individuals - which shows the coalition of consensus he will carry into office. In a lifetime of service, Dr. Tedros Adhanom has used his proven political, diplomatic and negotiation skills to continue to build a healthier world for all people – a goal he will undoubtedly work towards when elected to be the next Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Follow Dr. Tedros on his website: http://www.drtedros.com/, on Facebook.com/DrTedros.Official and follow Dr. Tedros on Twitter at @DrTedros. For interviews or more information please reach: Joy DiBenedetto, (US) +404-558-0858, humanunlimitedmedia@gmail.com.

