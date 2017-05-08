Wilderness Survival Summer Camp Offers Jewish Outdoor Living
Registration for Summer Camp Now Open. Unique Opportunity for Orthodox Jewish Boys.
Camp Yagilu
NEW YORK - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Based in the heart of the Catskills at Camp Mogen Av, Yagilu is the premier wilderness survival camp for Orthodox teenage boys entering 6th – 12th grades. With 14 years of experience creating amazing summers, Yagilu is an all-boys sleep away camp like no other! After being located for years in the Poconos, Yagilu has moved to the Catskills. Living in the woods, (but with the comfort of beds, indoor plumbing and great camp facilities), Yagilu campers enjoy the challenge and creativity of wilderness survival skills while making lifelong friendships, developing life skills and discovering a natural appreciation for Judaism in a structured and safe environment. While living in the forest, campers enjoy 3 delicious and nutritious meals a day in our dining room, daily Torah learning and much more. . Under the expert leadership of Rabbi Tani Prero, Yagilu campers recognize the deep happiness and satisfaction that come from putting all their effort into achieving a goal. The Yagilu experience evokes a fresh spirituality often untapped in teenage boys and offers them the opportunity to recognize their strengths and unique talents. Campers gain new appreciation for davening, Torah learning and overall Jewish identity and commitment. Physically rewarding, socially engaging and spiritually uplifting, Yagilu is a well-rounded program that makes a lifelong impact on its campers.
More information about Yagilu can be found at Yagilu.com.