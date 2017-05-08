 
Car Pace Announces the Launch of New, User-Friendly Website

The Texas-based dealership is revolutionizing how consumers shop and purchase previously owned cars.
 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Shopping for a pre-owned car just got a whole lot easier thanks to Car Pace's recent website launch. When consumers log onto CarPace.com, they can easily browse hundreds of makes and models of like-new cars that are for sale and up to 40 percent off the original purchase price.  The new website is both user-friendly and simple to navigate—something consumers are sure to appreciate.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new website as the new website will feature a fresh look, easy navigation and more focus on what the customer needs," stated Sunil Kumar, the company's founder. "The new site offers inventory listings with pictures and specs. Customers can search a variety of ways including by vehicle, brand and size."

According to Kumar, the website also focuses on transparency. With the addition of the company's website blog, Car Pace is able to help provide and educate its customers on important car buying tips and more.

"When users visit our website, they'll also notice that our cars are competitively priced, only between one to three years old, and in great condition," stated Kumar. "All of our cars featured on the website are under manufacturer warranty, free of accidents and also come with a verified, complimentary Carfax report."

Since opening its doors for business several years ago, Car Pace experts have made it their mission to create a better purchasing experience for consumers by tapping into their needs. They do this by understanding future online buying trends and behaviors through in-depth research and analysis. Since day one, Car Pace continues to deliver a superior experience based on a perfect alignment to each individual consumer's needs and desires.

"When customers visit our new website, they'll also notice right away that our inventory is impeccable, our quality standards are high, and our tailored customer approach and process is second to none," stressed Kumar. "We stand by our slogan: 'The car you want. The experience you deserve.'"

Once customers head over to CarPace.com and find the car they like, they can come down to the dealership to see their dream vehicle in person. Here, car buyers will never encounter any pushy sales reps who care more about their wallet than their experience at the dealership. The company prides itself in friendliness—both online and offline.

"Gone are the days where car buyers are forced to haggle for hours with unscrupulous sales reps to save only a few bucks," stated Kumar. "When a customer visits us, it's our goal to treat them like family. We want them to leave our dealership with a smile, and hopefully, the keys to their new dream car in hand."

To keep its prices down, Car Pace purchases its cars at wholesale price and passes all of its savings onto the customer. Because cars depreciate dramatically after two to three years, the company purchases its vehicles at just the right time and price. By doing this, customers receive the best deal possible.

"We also keep our prices low by eliminating add-ons like window tinting, wheel protection and extra keys—all stuff that really isn't necessary," stated Kumar.

With the dealership's website now playing an integral role in the consumer car buying experience, its mission will always remain the same: providing shoppers with a great car at a great price. Visit the dealership today at www.CarPace.com.

ABOUT CAR PACE: Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas,Car Pace has made it its mission to take the headache out of car shopping. Since 2014, consumers have received the ultimate car buying experience free of 'vulture-like' sales reps. Here the customer is #1. Thanks to the company's impeccable inventory, high-quality standards, and tailored customer approach, Car Pace's vehicle shopping process is second to none.
