Go around shimla and manali for your vacations
In totality both the tourist places are quite exciting and as a traveler, you can experience quite the best satisfaction.
So, if you are willing to spend your time at some beautiful hill station in very less budget, you can hire the services of Shimla Manali tour package from Chandigarh to get best satisfaction. Such tour package is enough pockets friendly and along with such comfort, you can explore the locations of Shimla and Manali with the assistance of tour operators. We make sure that the package is planned in a manner that the tourists can get the maximum time for fun. Tour packages cover Shimla and Manali and help you explore the places in the friendliest of manner.
Not only one of the most best and beautiful states of India which is showered with many hill stations for adventurous sports like mountaineering, trekking but also with wonderful scenic natural beauty. The snow heaped mountains boasts of having natural beauty, hills, meadows, rivers; lakes and temples add charm to this great place.
The destination was named after Hindu Goddess Shyamala Devi an Incarnation of Goddess Kali. Shimla is no more just a summer retreat when most people visit this wonderful paradise to escape from the scorching summer months that the other towns and cities suffer from. There are undoubtedly quite a number of places to see in Shimla and a careful planning can really result in ensuring you get to see all the important attractions.
Manali is the favorite tourist location among Kullu, Leh Ladakh and Spity valley Tourists are driven to Manali even in winters because of its snowy peaks and glaciers. Manali, is also known as the "Valley of the Gods" and a major attraction of Himachal Tourism. Adventure Sports, ancient temples, snowy mountains and culture is the main attraction of Manali.
It is a paradise for those who have passion for adventure and thrills. You can enjoy Para-gliding, Trekking, Mountaineering, Skiing and many sorts of water sports in Beas. With designed tour packages like Kullu Manali tour packages, Manali tour package, Leh Ladakh tour packages if you can have plans for touring Manali and Shimla tour package to see the enchanting beauty of Capital city of Himachal Pradesh.
Manali is a popular honeymoon destination and famous for adventure sports and for those who have passion for thrills. Manali itself is a much targeted location by worldwide travelers and to explore beauty of such location. Manali is Located at the elevation of 2, 050 meters above from sea level is Manali, which lies in "Mighty Himalaya. It is a perfect holiday destination in north India with many exciting attractions and activities. The night life of the hill station is also quite amazing and you can shop around the sprawling Mall road to get quite an enchanting satisfaction. All and all one of the best tourist places, Manali should be your hideout to get the feeling of peace and high amount of pleasure.
