A Community Comes Together in the Delightful Children's Story "Have You Seen Henry?"

--Author Michael Worley has been creating stories and drawing cartoons since he was a little boy. His imagination has spawned several other children's stories including "Sonny the Scarecrow", "The Quiet Giant", "A Dog's Tale", "Everett the Piano" and "Lacey Shoestring's Amazing Red Wagon Adventure." In "Have You Seen Henry?" Worley was inspired by an actual possum encounter in his backyard."There was something so intriguing and fun about the possum that wandered into my backyard that I couldn't resist featuring him in a children's story," said Worley. "I love animals and how they interact and as I was writing the story of Henry I began to imagine a community of animals within a neighborhood who are willing to work together for a common good."Each of the characters in "Have You Seen Henry?" are beautifully brought to life by illustrator Jorge Chiquillo. Worley uses repetition and clever alliteration with each character's name like Frieda Fox, Amy Armadillo, and Roger Rooster which help children remember a growing number of adorable animals who come to the aide of Henry's wife, Henrietta. As the story progresses and tensions mount, Worley shows how friends can encourage and support each other even in difficult times."I hope children will learn a lesson in the value of friendship,"said Worley. "In my life I have seen first hand the benefits of willing to help others in their time of need. I believe it is an especially important lesson for children to learn from a young age. Rather than finding fault, we should look for ways to come together with kindness, generosity and friendship.""Michael has written such a fun story that children will want to read it over and over," said Lisa Umina, founder and president of Halo Publishing International. "Each page of the story introduces a new character, building a growing community of friends who are on a hunt for the missing Henry. Children and parents will laugh out loud at the conclusion when they discover Henry in the last place imaginable."Worley is hard at work creating a new story about an unlikely alien named George the Goon that he hopes will be brought to life in a feature length animated movie. In the meantime, look for upcoming sequels to "Lacey Shoestring's Amazing Red Wagon Adventure" and the further adventures of Rex the Dog and Rudy the Rabbit from "A Dog's Tale."http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/have-you-seen-henry-michael-d-worley/1126325945?ean=2940157570446The passion for writing stories and drawing cartoons started for Michael Worley while he was just a child. Michael is the author of Sonny the Scarecrow, Everett the Piano, The Quiet Giant, A Dog's Tale, Lacey Shoestring's Amazing Red Wagon Adventure, and Have You Seen Henry? Michael owned and operated Pyramid Productions, Inc., in Dallas, Texas for fourteen years. He produced script-to-screen turnkey film and video productions for corporate and commercial advertising. Michael presently owns and operates a successful residential property management company located in Dallas, Texas.Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.comLisa M. Umina, PublisherHalo Publishing International1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176San Antonio, TX 78213 - USA+1 877-705-9647contact@halopublishing.comhttp://www.halopublishing.com