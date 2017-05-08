News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Business Application Development Trends to Follow in 2017
SyncInteractive.co.uk lead the way when it comes to application development, they have put together a few of the Business Application UK trends to look out for in the year of 2017:
VR and AR will create magic
If you are up-to-date with the new in vogue mobile apps and trends, then VR (Virtual Reality apps) or AR (Augmented Reality) is no big deal to you. An iconic trend since the year of 2016, in the field of entertainment and gaming; AR and VR is creating quite a buzz amidst the gamers and entertainment enthusiasts and is expected to reach great height by the end of 2017. The team at SyncInteractive.co.uk have seen a huge boom in the number of VR and AR apps they have created in the last 12 months and predict this trend will continue.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is believed to pave the way to strong insights to business users via machine learning techs, advanced analytics usage and more. AI has already created hype through its apps like Siri, Prisma, and Google now and is expected to rise in terms of mobile apps development.
Micro-Apps and Entertainment Apps
One of the prime examples of enterprise app is Evernote which allows project collaboration for your team via a mobile device. An example of micro-app is facebook messenger which focuses on the single task. Micro-apps with features like targeted, lightweight, HTML is in rising and is expected to rise more this year whereas the enterprise is proven to have been beneficial to business owners and is likely to increase by the end of 2017.
Wearable Devices on the spotlight
These devices gained some booming popularity through Apple watch series 1, Pebble 2, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 etc and are likely here to stay with its entire ever expanding craze.
These were few of the Business Application Development Trend one must follow and keep an eye out for in the year of 2017.
Visit the www.syncinteractive.co.uk site now to take a look at some of our recent work and customer base. If you believe your business could benefit from a mobile application whether it is to generate additional sales through an e-commerce platform or if it is to be a VR training application for you to use to provide effective training, the team at SyncInteractive has the knowledge and experience to help.
Contact Information:-
Custard Factory, 313 Scott House, Gibb Street
Birmingham
UK
B9 4DT
Email: Contact@syncinteractive.co.uk
Phone: +44 121 250 5789
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse