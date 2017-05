Business Application Development Trends to Follow in 2017

application development

With the growing popularity of smartphones amongst all age groups: from children to adults, it is no doubt that smartphones will be used by many more generations with the continuous improvements and new features that are being rolled out on both smartphones and mobile apps. However, there might be a slight change in the trend of how mobile apps are used in the future.SyncInteractive.co.uk lead the way when it comes to application development, they have put together a few of thetrends to look out for in the year of 2017:If you are up-to-date with the new in vogue mobile apps and trends, then VR (Virtual Reality apps) or AR (Augmented Reality) is no big deal to you. An iconic trend since the year of 2016, in the field of entertainment and gaming; AR and VR is creating quite a buzz amidst the gamers and entertainment enthusiasts and is expected to reach great height by the end of 2017. The team at SyncInteractive.co.uk have seen a huge boom in the number of VR and AR apps they have created in the last 12 months and predict this trend will continue.Artificial Intelligence is believed to pave the way to strong insights to business users via machine learning techs, advanced analytics usage and more. AI has already created hype through its apps like Siri, Prisma, and Google now and is expected to rise in terms of mobile apps development.One of the prime examples of enterprise app is Evernote which allows project collaboration for your team via a mobile device. An example of micro-app is facebook messenger which focuses on the single task. Micro-apps with features like targeted, lightweight, HTML is in rising and is expected to rise more this year whereas the enterprise is proven to have been beneficial to business owners and is likely to increase by the end of 2017.These devices gained some booming popularity through Apple watch series 1, Pebble 2, Xiaomi Mi Band 2 etc and are likely here to stay with its entire ever expanding craze.These were few of theTrend one must follow and keep an eye out for in the year of 2017.