Taking 'What If' to a Scary Place in the New Fiction Book "Six Keys"
A fan of all things horror, Meg Garcia has crafted a series of short stories that take ordinary circumstances to an original place, blowing your mind with every turn of the page.
"I've always been a fan of the horror genre and wanted to create a series of stories that would hold the reader's attention," said Meg Garcia. "I wanted create an emotional roller coaster ride for readers, building suspense until they were scared to look over their shoulder, so engrossed in the stories that the lines between reality and fantasy become blurred."
Garcia began writing over the past year as an emotional outlet to help in the healing process after losing her fourth children in a premature birth. She found that the act of writing down her nightmares helped to ease the pain in a way that other therapies couldn't.
"The first story in "Six Keys" is actually a retelling of a recurring nightmare I had after my child passed," said Garcia. "It was so haunting that I had to put it on paper to be able to examine and understand it more clearly. That led to other scenarios in which I asked the question "what if" and it led me to some pretty crazy situations."
Each story in "Six Keys' is its own entity and yet as readers progress through the book they will begin to find threads that lead them to find a common connection in the end. Garcia is already working on taking a few of the characters that are introduced in her first book and expanding on them in their own future stories.
"I fell in love with some of the characters and I can't wait to see where their stories take me," said Garcia.
Garcia hopes that readers will be inspired to open the door to their own imagination as they read her stories. Writing has helped her find her voice again and wants others who are experiencing pain and loss to know that there is hope, there is a light at the end of the suffering.
Meg Garcia is already planning several book signing events in her local book stores and plans to donate a portion of the profits to her local library. As a mother of three and caregiver for four additional children, Meg spends hours writing and reading to her children, helping them uncover their own stories through pictures and words. Visit her Facebook page for information on her next event. http://www.facebook.com/
"Six Keys" is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in hard cover for $19.95, paperback for $14.95 and as an e-book for $8.99.
* Halo Publishing - http://halopublishing.com/
* Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/
* Barnes and Noble - http://www.barnesandnoble.com/
About Meg Garcia:
Meg Garcia was born and raised in Huntertown, Indiana. After graduating high school, she attended beauty college. When Meg graduated beauty school, She had her first son, and shortly married after he was born. Meg lost her fourth child in 2016. She began writing as an outlet. Her personal therapy became a book.
About Halo Publishing International:
Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.com
Press & Media Contact:
Lisa M. Umina, Publisher
Halo Publishing International
1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176
San Antonio, TX 78213 - USA
+1 877-705-9647
contact@halopublishing.com
http://www.halopublishing.com
