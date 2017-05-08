News By Tag
Brazil to participate at Beauty "World Middle East 2017"
USD 15.3 million worth of Brazilian shipments in 2016 to Arab countries
Brazil's toiletries, fragrance and cosmetics (HPPC) sector exported a total of USD 15.3 million worth of shipments in 2016 to Arab countries, at a CAGR of 8.4 per cent between 2011 and 2016. The key markets for the HPPC sector in the region are Saudi Arabia which accounts for USD 5.8 million, followed by the UAE at USD 5.2 million, and Iraq at USD 1.1 million – all three accounting for 78 per cent of total exports to the region. The most popular exports are hair products worth USD 13.4 million, followed by oral products worth USD 1.2 million.
Michel Alaby, Secretary General and CEO, Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said: "Brazil is the third largest market for personal care products, including fragrances and cosmetics, and is rapidly expanding overseas through its trend-setting products. With rising demand for halal cosmetics, Brazilian beauty care products are fast gaining a strong foothold in the Middle East. The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce continues to support beauty care industries back home and help them explore opportunities in the Arab region. We are confident that the participation of Brazilian companies at Beauty World Middle East will help them successfully network with regional suppliers and distributors and gain a firm foothold in the region."
Brazil is a leading exporter of beauty products worldwide. The Beautycare Brazil SP (Sectorial Project), established in 2001 and managed by ABIHPEC in Partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brazil)
