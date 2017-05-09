 
May 2017
Lyman, SC Inventory Professional Earns Industry Certification

Credibility and confidence came quickly for Brandon Ely through his recent achievement of Certified Inventory Specialist designation.
 
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lyman, South Carolina - Nationwide Inventory Professionals Licensee Brandon Ely, owner of Inventory Defense LLC, has earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms his knowledge to provide quality residential and small business contents inventory services.

Upon completing the required courses and passing the Certification Exam, Ely was awarded the CIS designation by the National Inventory Certification Association (NICA). Taking courses is not new to Brandon. In addition to recently starting his home inventory business, he is also attending classes part-time, working towards a degree in Accounting. Knowing the value of education and excelling in one's field, achieving this industry certification was an easy decision for him to make.

As a Licensee of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, Ely received the support and guidance he was seeking to be a successful home inventory professional. One of the elements of the Nationwide License Agreement is the opportunity be certified. "I wanted to start fast, and see immediate success. Having this certification included in the Nationwide Business Package made it easy for me to focus, which helped add to my confidence. This designation of CIS adds more credibility to my company and myself."

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider. There is an element of trust and a comfort level required when hiring a home inventory professional. NICA understands that need, and has established a Code of Ethics as as course and the member agreeing to conduct business according to these best business practices.

Founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, Mike Hartman stated, "Due to his personality and drive, I expected Brandon to become a Certified Inventory Specialist quickly, but I must say he achieved it much faster than I anticipated. He is an amazing young man."

Based in Lyman, South Carolina. Inventory Defense provides residential and commercial asset inventory services in upstate South Carolina and into North Carolina. For more information about a home or business personal property inventory service, visit their website. http://inventorydefense.com

About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement that offers tried-and-true processes and procedures to compile an efficient personal property inventory service. Licensees receive a comprehensive marketing package, operations guide, downloadable business templates, certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and opportunity to earn CEUs ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge as well as business and professional development resources. This helps them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. http://NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com

Source:Inventory Defense
Email:***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com Email Verified
Tags:Certification, Home Inventory, Inventory Specialist
Industry:Business
Location:Greenville - South Carolina - United States
