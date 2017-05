Don J. Schiller, MD, FACS, To Speak on BCIR Continent Reservoir at UOAA National Conference in CA

BCIR discussion to help improve the quality of life of people with Intestinal, rectal and colon issues

Media Contact

Steven D. Rosenthal

310-657-5900

***@olympiamc.com Steven D. Rosenthal310-657-5900

End

-- The United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA) is holding their 6National Conference at the Hotel Irvine in Irvine, California August 22-26, 2017. People from all over the country who are living with stomas of all kinds attend this important educational and social meeting. Also attending are many Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses (WOCN), and Physicians of various specialties.On Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 9:45 to 10:45am, Dr. Don J. Schiller from Olympia Medical Center, Los Angeles will be giving a presentation:The BCIR Continent Reservoir. This educational session will review the three surgical options available following removal of the colon and rectum, including the nature of the procedures, outcomes, and indications. The options include conventional ileostomy, J pouch, and Continent Ileostomy. The talk will focus on the unique nature of the BCIR (Barnett Continent Intestinal Reservoir) and the improved quality of life it provides to people with a malfunctioning conventional ileostomy or a failed J Pouch procedure. It is also an option for patients who have not yet undergone removal of the colon but who are not candidates for the ileoanal J pouch procedure.About Don J. Schiller: Dr. Don Schiller has been performing continent ileostomy surgery since 1989. He is a renowned expert at the Barnett type of Kock Pouch (or BCIR) procedure, as well as revisions of malfunctioning Kock and Barnett pouches, and conversions of failed ileo-anal J Pouches to the BCIR. Dr. Schiller has earned an unrivaled reputation for success performing procedures that can have substantial risks and complications ( http://www.ileostomy- surgery.com/ risks-complications/ ).About the BCIR: The BCIR is a substantial modification of the Kock Pouch Continent Ileotomy. This alternative to the conventional Brooke ileostomy allows a patient to be free of wearing an external pouch or appliance to collect waste following removal of the large intestine (colon) and rectum to cure conditions including Ulcerative Colitis and Familial Polyposis syndromes. The internal pouch with its valve are all fashioned from the patient's own small intestine, and connects to the skin of the lower abdomen with a small stoma. Several times a day the contents are emptied by painlessly inserting a tube (catheter) through the stoma and into the pouch, evacuating waste into the toilet receptacle. No waste or gas comes out of the stoma until the catheter is inserted. The process takes only a few minutes each time. The stoma is covered by a small patch and there are no clothing restrictions.