CT Choral Society Chamber Singers participate in Bethel Food Drive event
The CT Choral Society Chamber Singers, an cappella outreach group, was featured in a Sing-a-thon for the benefit of the Bethel, CT Food pantry.
Bethel resident Howard Blayney not only sings with the Chamber Singers but also was responsible for contacting and scheduling the thirteen performing groups, which included the Danbury Music Centre's Madrigal Singers, singer-songwriter Lenny Levine, the barbershop-singing Mad Hatter Chorus, and the St. Mary's Children's Choir.
The Chamber Singers, under the direction of Ron Dukenski, are the ambassador outreach group of the larger Connecticut Choral Society (CCS). Their mission is to bring high-quality a cappella choral music into the lives of people who otherwise might not have the means or mobility to attend one of the larger CCS group's concerts. Their wide-ranging repertoire includes ancient madrigals, spirituals, folk songs, and pop hits from the great American Songbook. They will be appearing at the Bethel Library on June 11th and at the Southbury Library on June 14th. The ensemble is now scheduling programs for the fall season. For more information, call 888-927-2933 or write to ChamberSingers@
Connecticut Choral Society
888-927-2933
***@ctchoralsociety.com
