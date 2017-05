CT Choral Society Chamber Singers participate in Bethel Food Drive event

The CT Choral Society Chamber Singers, an cappella outreach group, was featured in a Sing-a-thon for the benefit of the Bethel, CT Food pantry.

Chamber Singers, CT Choral Society

Contact

Connecticut Choral Society

888-927-2933

***@ctchoralsociety.com Connecticut Choral Society888-927-2933

End

-- The Chamber Singers of the Connecticut Choral Society was one of the featured performing groups at the Sing-a-Thon hosted by the historic St. Thomas' Episcopal Church on Saturday, May 13. The special event showcased top local talent, with all monetary and food donations benefiting the Bethel Community Good Pantry, an all-volunteer non-profit providing food, paper goods and toiletries to Bethel residents in need.Bethel resident Howard Blayney not only sings with the Chamber Singers but also was responsible for contacting and scheduling the thirteen performing groups, which included the Danbury Music Centre's Madrigal Singers, singer-songwriter Lenny Levine, the barbershop-singing Mad Hatter Chorus, and the St. Mary's Children's Choir.The Chamber Singers, under the direction of Ron Dukenski, are the ambassador outreach group of the larger Connecticut Choral Society (CCS). Their mission is to bring high-quality a cappella choral music into the lives of people who otherwise might not have the means or mobility to attend one of the larger CCS group's concerts. Their wide-ranging repertoire includes ancient madrigals, spirituals, folk songs, and pop hits from the great American Songbook. They will be appearing at the Bethel Library on June 11and at the Southbury Library on June 14. The ensemble is now scheduling programs for the fall season. For more information, call 888-927-2933 or write to ChamberSingers@ctchoralsociety.org or go to http://www.ctchoralsociety.com