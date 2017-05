The CAIN Sisters Speakers, Authors, International evangelist, Philanthropists, TV & Radio Hosts

The WHM Team has made lasting impact in the following countries: India, Europe, Belize, Mexico, and West Africa.

--has made lasting impact in the following countries: India, Europe, Belize, Mexico, and West Africa. WHM has been dedicated to serving prostitutes, gang-bangers, the homeless, orphans and widows over the last 14 years. Worship Him Ministry International is one that moves in miracles, signs & wonders, and in which healing and deliverance takes place.Worship Him Ministries Intl. has been commissioned to equip believers to become more effective, and strategic in warfare tactics, thus advancing the Kingdom of God. From Boston to Florida, and abroad, the WHM Team has gone into the streets, churches, villages, retirement homes, bringing much needed healing, deliverance, and hope.WHM has also utilized Media in reaching the world with the Gospel. Through Television, Radio, and Social Media. WHM has reachedglobally through Radio & Television. The testimonies countless from listener's world-wide.apostle, teacher, author, international missionary-evangelist, TV and radio personality, and Executive Producer. Her mission is to instruct, develop, and nurture those in Christ regarding how to obtain a deeper, more meaningful, relationship with God the father. Cristina's acclaimed book and training manual, "You Can HEAR God," is teaching ministry leaders and lay-ministers globally how to recognize, nurture, and refine God's prophetic gifts.is the CEO of "The Cain Foundation"…A Living Legacy, which is dedicated to serving the needs of "widows and orphans" locally and abroad. Trina is also an author, philanthropist, international evangelist, TV and Radio personality. Trina currently serves as CFO of Worship Him Ministries Intl.is the Director of Missions of Worship Him Ministries Intl.Jane is a teacher, international missionary-evangelist, entrepreneur, TV and radio personality. Jane is bi-lingual in English and Spanish, and Director of Missions at Worship Him Ministries International.Author Trina Cain who wrote thewill release her 1st book late summer of 2017...Trina's bookis an auto-biography that will share the supernatural events of The Cain family over a three-year duration serving in full-time mission ministry.WHM Apostolic Hub is a five fold ministry called to Impart, Equip & Empower Leaders, while ushering them into spiritual maturation, and their God-given purpose.Touching on current events, pop culture, news, taking secular topics and discussions and dissecting through a prophetic lens as to what's really happening in world today.Cris Cain & Trina CainNick Kasolo - South AfricaTo Book them, please, contact Cristina Cain of WHM Intl: http://www.theofficialcains.com/ events E: INFO@THEOFFICIALCAINS.COM or call 617-820-1752