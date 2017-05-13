 

Demio.com's Smart Webinar Platform Sponsors the Online International Virtual Assistants Convention (OIVAC)

Demio.com the Smart Webinar Platform
BALTIMORE - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Demio is proud to announce its partnership with the Online International Virtual Assistants Convention (OIVAC). This annual convention, conducted May 18-20, 2017, provides interactive learning, mentoring and networking for virtual assistants, worldwide, and is hosted via Demio.com's Smart Webinar Platform.

David Abrams, Demio.com's Co-Founder states, "Demio has a great deal of experience in hiring and working with Virtual Assistants. We know the skills and wisdom they can provide any company across the world. Our simple webinar tool adds to their arsenal for connecting with clients and prospects easier."

Sharon Williams, OIVAC Founder states, "Demio.com's smart webinar platform meets the exact needs many small business owners, entrepreneurs and associations can use to easily connect with their audience faster. It removes the technical headache clients, prospects, or clients' prospects encounter surrounding webinars."

Ms. Williams went on to say some of the advantages of using Demio's web conferencing platform include:

·     • A frictionless experience for attendees, easy set up for your business. You'll be set up and live in 30 seconds.
  • Powerful Marketing and Segmentation features with your CRMs, Analytics, and Auto Responders
 • High-quality low-latency video & audio streaming
 •  Instant Share capabilities
 • One-click to Join After Registration
 • Interactive, Engaging and Distraction-Free

OIVAC is using Demio.com's smart webinar platform as its backbone technology for the three-day industry-wide event. Attendees can interact during live presentations and downloaded video recordings of each webinar. They have convenient access to training, networking, and workshops from the comfort of home and office, using Demio.com's platform.

For more information, go to http://oivac.com or email info@oivac.com.

