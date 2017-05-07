News By Tag
QL4 by James Garrison is now available!
QL 4 is a story set in the Mekong Delta of Vietnam, 1969 – 1970… a young man's struggle not only to survive but to live up to his principles
PFC Bell, ex-grad student and newly-minted U.S. Army MP, knows there's more than a war going on along QL 4, the main road from Saigon into the Mekong Delta. It's old-fashioned crime and vice, and he doesn't want to get involved, but life for an American MP in 1970 Vietnam doesn't work that way. Bell is leddeep into a quagmire of deception, corruption and death, not only in the towns and military posts along the route, but also in the old French villa where he and his fellow MPs live.
Bell's head tells him to mind his own business, serve his time and get out. But his heart, conflicted by a strong sense of morality in the midst of an unpopular war and the allure of an exotic place and its people, especially pretty young women, compels him to confront the dark side, no matter the cost.
An intense read, QL 4 is the final test for a disillusioned American GI as he searches for an honorable way out of his predicament.
Much of the material for QL 4 comes from Jim Garrison's experiences as an MP in the Mekong Delta. He went from a sheltered, small-town life, drafted out of law school, to Vietnam in the blink of an eye. The endemic violence, corruption, and poverty, as well as the daily challenges of being a MP in a war zone, left a lasting impression that reached well beyond his years of practicing law.
Garrison returned to Duke Law School following his tour and wrote reams of legal briefs, memos, and other legal folderol. He began writing QL 4, after being asked by his son, "What did you do in the war, Dad?" He recently won first prize in the Houston Writers Guild contest for his poem "A Rising Tide." Two other poems, "War of the Martins and Sparrows" and "A Dangerous World," received honorable mentions. All three poems are included in the Houston Writers Guild Press anthology, Out of Many, One, which was released on April 2017.
