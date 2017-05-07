News By Tag
Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival Announces Winners from Spain and US
ILICFF Panel Offered Major Advice to Inspiring Filmmakers, 'Don't Dream, Do It'
The event, held at the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Community Hall on April 30, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., started by screening short films made by kids (ages 18 and under) followed by those short films made for kids. During intermission a panel was held for a Q and A session. Panelists aside from award winning filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs' was stage and theater expert Nadiyah Kareem (Superstar Entertainment);
Winners of three categories were selected for the "Best Filmmaker" Award, along with a special "Film Festival Choice" Award and an "Honorary ULMII Award" from the "Uplifting Minds II" entertainment conference, celebrating 18 years, for most uplifting film. Winners included "SleepTalker"
The ILICFF was founded by Hobbs' (who is 12 years old) to inspire kids, like himself, to make their dreams a reality and on that day he inspired not only kids but adults and parents. Hobbs has wrote, produced, directed and starred in three films, One Nation, Naga Pixie and Agent Hollywood, through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC. His first film One Nation is about a group of kids doing something special for returning soldiers from the Iraq war. It was screened in 10 national film festivals and he won four awards. This second film Naga Pixie is about a group of friends being chased by a "Pixie" who is scolding them about how they treat animals and the earth. To date it has been screened at five national film festivals and has won at two. His third short film Agent Hollywood premiered at the Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival co-produced and co-directed by his former basketball coach Michael Forstner. Agent Hollywood is about a young celebrity actor who is really an undercover agent with a mission to save the world.
Anthony Michael Hobbs is also an award winning actor. Hobbs has garnered six awards from Global Stars Network for his acting skills. He is best known for his role as a young Frederick Douglass in the 2013 Emmy Award nominated PBS Special Mini-Series "The American Experience: The Abolitionist"
For more information about the Imagination Lunchbox International Children's Film Festival visit Hobbs' website www.anthony-
