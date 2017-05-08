 
News By Tag
* Baldwin, Charlene Thompson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baldwin
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
141312111098


Senator John E. Brooks Honors Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. As 2017 Woman of Distinction

Brooks said, "There are remarkable women in our midst whose lives, work and accomplishments contribute to making our communities better, our families stronger, and serve as a special example to others."
 
 
Senator John Brooks and Charlene J. Thompson, Esq.
Senator John Brooks and Charlene J. Thompson, Esq.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Baldwin, Charlene Thompson

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Baldwin - New York - US

BALDWIN, N.Y. - May 14, 2017 - PRLog -- (Albany, New York) – On May 9, 2017 State Senator John E. Brooks honored Baldwin resident, Charlene Jackson Thompson, as his 2017 New York State Senate "Woman of Distinction."

Thompson represented Brooks' 8th Senate District at the Annual "Women of Distinction" awards ceremony in Albany.  She was recognized along with more than 60 other honorees from across New York State.

Brooks said, "There are remarkable women in our midst whose lives, work and accomplishments contribute to making our communities better, our families stronger, and serve as a special example to others.  Charlene Jackson Thompson has dedicated her career to social and economic justice and bringing a voice to underserved communities and an active member of the South Shore community. She is beyond deserving of this recognition and I am proud to honor her vast achievements."

Upon receiving the recognition at the State Capitol, Ms. Thompson said, "I am very grateful to receive this honor for my commitment to strengthening our communities. Thank you Senator Brooks for recognizing these efforts.  I look forward to continuing this work with you and other dedicated community partners."

Ms. Thompson is the founder of Thompson Economic Development Services, LLC, a firm that provides comprehensive consulting to public, private and nonprofit organizations, municipalities and developers that are promoting economic and community development projects.  She serves as a member of the Nassau County Bar Association Board of Directors, and is Chair of the Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Committee for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, where she advocates for increased government contracting opportunities on behalf of minority, women and economically disadvantaged business owners.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlYKR6yn91Y



Ms. Thompson is Of Counsel at the Freeport law firm Comrie & Coward, where her practice area includes real estate, wills, trusts and estate planning.  She resides in Baldwin with her three children, Justina, Trevor and Jada.

Visit Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. online to read more about the work Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. is doing in the Long Island region online at http://www.liaacc.org

Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@liaacc.org
End
Source:
Email:***@liaacc.org
Tags:Baldwin, Charlene Thompson
Industry:Business
Location:Baldwin - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PA Public Relations Company News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share