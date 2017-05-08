News By Tag
Senator John E. Brooks Honors Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. As 2017 Woman of Distinction
Thompson represented Brooks' 8th Senate District at the Annual "Women of Distinction"
Brooks said, "There are remarkable women in our midst whose lives, work and accomplishments contribute to making our communities better, our families stronger, and serve as a special example to others. Charlene Jackson Thompson has dedicated her career to social and economic justice and bringing a voice to underserved communities and an active member of the South Shore community. She is beyond deserving of this recognition and I am proud to honor her vast achievements."
Upon receiving the recognition at the State Capitol, Ms. Thompson said, "I am very grateful to receive this honor for my commitment to strengthening our communities. Thank you Senator Brooks for recognizing these efforts. I look forward to continuing this work with you and other dedicated community partners."
Ms. Thompson is the founder of Thompson Economic Development Services, LLC, a firm that provides comprehensive consulting to public, private and nonprofit organizations, municipalities and developers that are promoting economic and community development projects. She serves as a member of the Nassau County Bar Association Board of Directors, and is Chair of the Minority/Women Business Enterprise (MWBE) Committee for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, where she advocates for increased government contracting opportunities on behalf of minority, women and economically disadvantaged business owners.
Ms. Thompson is Of Counsel at the Freeport law firm Comrie & Coward, where her practice area includes real estate, wills, trusts and estate planning. She resides in Baldwin with her three children, Justina, Trevor and Jada.
Visit Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. online to read more about the work Charlene J. Thompson, Esq. is doing in the Long Island region online at http://www.liaacc.org
