Tips On How To Save on Energy Costs This Spring and Summer
summer vacation and holidays put a strain on your wallet, these tips will help ease some strain on you and your AC Unit. HVAC Philly has been serving the greater Philadelphia, Montgomery and Bucks County PA
USE YOUR WINDOWS TO BRING IN COOL AIR AND ALSO TO KEEP OUT HEAT
• Most areas in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties in PA will generally cool off at night. Use the change in climate to turn off your cooling system and open your windows to cool down your home while sleeping. When you wake in the morning, shut the windows and blinds to capture the cool air.
• Install window coverings to prevent heat gain through your windows. You can find great quality, inexpensive window covering that will block the sun helping to your room cool, especially when it's not being used.
MAKE SURE YOU ARE OPERATING YOUR THERMOSTAT EFFICIENTLY
• Set your thermostat as high as you comfortably can in the summer. Making as small of a difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures will lower your overall cooling bill.
• If going away or leaving the home for long periods of time, keep your house warmer than you usually would when you are away, and lower the thermostat setting to 78°F (26°C) only when you are at home and need cooling. A programmable thermostat
• Find out how to operate your thermostat for maximum energy savings.
• Avoid setting your thermostat at a colder setting than normal when you turn on your air conditioner. It will not cool your home any faster and could result in excessive cooling and unnecessary expense.
USE FANS AND VENTILATION TECHNIQUES TO COOL YOUR HOME
• If you use air conditioning, a ceiling fan will help you to raise the thermostat setting about 4°F with no negative effect in your comfort level.
• Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
• When you shower or take a bath, use the bathroom fan to remove the heat and humidity from your home. Your laundry room might also benefit from spot ventilation. Make sure bathroom and kitchen fans are vented to the outside (not just to the attic).
KEEP YOUR COOLING SYSTEM RUNNING EFFICIENTLY
• Schedule regular maintenance for your cooling equipment.
• Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room air-conditioning thermostat. The thermostat senses heat from these appliances, which can cause the air conditioner to run longer than necessary.
• Vacuum registers regularly to remove any dust buildup. Ensure that furniture and other objects are not blocking the airflow through your registers.
AVOID USING APPLIANCES AND LIGHTS WHEN NOT NECESSARY
• On hot days, avoid using the oven; cook on the stove, use a microwave oven, or grill outside. The will add heat to your home and have your thermostat kick in, when not really needed.
• Install efficient lighting that runs cooler. Only about 10% to 15% of the electricity that incandescent lights consume results in light—the rest is turned into heat.
• Take advantage of daylight instead of artificial lighting, but avoid direct sunlight.
• Wash only full loads of dishes and clothes. Consider air drying both dishes and clothing.
• Take short showers instead of baths.
• Minimize activities that generate a lot of heat, such as running a computer, burning open flames, running a dishwasher, and using hot devices such as curling irons or hair dryers. Even stereos and televisions will add some heat to your home.
KEEP HOT AIR OUT OF YOUR HOME
• Seal cracks and openings to prevent warm air from leaking into your home.
• Add caulk or weatherstripping to seal air leaks around leaky doors and windows.
We hope some of these tips will help you to enjoy a nice, comfortable spring and summer this year with your family and friends. Don't forget to schedule your annual AC Unit Maintenance with HVAC Philly online or call 215-725-6111!
