Rematch of 'The Greatest Race' between tortoise & hare highlights importance of cooperation

Through the story of an Afghan tortoise, author Ali Lawati narrates what it means to make a home in an unfamiliar land and of local rivalries and tensions.

-- With the refugee crisis far from over and anti-immigrant feelings on the rise, recently-released children's book The Greatest Race addresses the important issues of migration, diversity and cooperation through the stories of endangered species forced out of their home into a foreign land.Drawing inspiration from Aesop's The Tortoise and the Hare, the book tells the story of Gul - a young Afghan tortoise who was moved from Margalla National Park in Pakistan to Yosemite National Park in California, USA by animal traders. To establish a place for himself and other immigrants like him in their new home, Gul agrees to a rematch of the race between the tortoise and the hare, only to realise later that all of this was a plan to get rid of the newcomers once and for all.Set in the harsh yet rich landscape of Yosemite, this fun-to-read adventure story teaches children about collaboration and fostering relationships while raising awareness about illegal poaching. From practice sessions on sliding slopes of the park, cooperation with travelling ants to last-minute help from the competitor himself, author Ali Lawati narrates what it means to make a home in an unfamiliar land, of local rivalries and tensions and the benefits of unexpected kindnesses.As the story of Gul is told by a tortoise elder to a mixed-species children's crèche, the book also highlights how communities are formed and how they get along through mutual cooperation and consideration. As the lesson goes, in fact, that in the race of life, there are no losers; only winners.The book, organised in nine chapters, is available in paperback, e-book and eventually audio formats and is meant for children aged between 7 and 12. The gripping narrative is complemented with black-and-white illustrations by artist Ellie Rose, which transport the readers to the Yosemite National Park where they witness The Greatest Race in all its glory.In addition to the Amazon release, the book is set to be available in bookstores across the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Once a distributor is appointed, The Greatest Race will also be made available in Asia and Africa.Lawati has been a published author for seven years and a storyteller since he was ten years old, in Karachi, Pakistan where he grew up with an annoying sibling and more cousins than he wanted at the time. But now he is glad they are all there. He moved to Mississauga, Canada in 2001 with his wife and son and became a train operator with the Toronto Transit Commission. He is presently writing a fantasy middle grade novel for ages 8 to 12 and revising an adventure novel about monarch butterflies.The publishing house, Crimson Cloak, is based in Missouri, USA. It decided to publish the book for its clever story and sound moral themes which it believes are ideal for children around the modern world.