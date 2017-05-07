Beacon Publishing Group Releases "King Of The Bastards" By Brian Keene and Steven L. Shrewsbury

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "King Of The Bastards" written by Brian Keene and Steven L. Shrewsbury with narration by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

"King Of The Bastards" Written By Brian Keene and Steven L. Shrewsbury

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "King Of The Bastards" written by Brian Keene and Steven L. Shrewsbury with narration by Doug Greene in audiobook format.

Part sword and sorcery, part extreme horror, King of the Bastards is a wild adventure across seas, beaches, and mountains full of horrifying monstrosities, dark magic, and demonic entities.

Rogan has been many things in his life as an adventurer - a barbarian, a thief, a buccaneer, a rogue, a lover, a reaver, and most recently, a king. Now, this prehistoric bane of wizards and tyrants finds himself without a kingdom, lost in a terrifying new world, and fighting for his life against pirates, zombies, and the demonic entity known as Meeble. And even if he defeats his foes, Rogan must still find a way to return home, regain his throne, save his loved ones, and remind everyone why he's the king of the bastards.