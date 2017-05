Courtyard Hotel To Open In Mississauga, Ontario

Innovative design and flexible space tailors to the needs of today's travelers

-- Courtyard by Marriott Toronto Mississauga/West developed by Great Lake Hotels Inc., is scheduled to open its doors in Mississauga, Ontario on Friday, May 12, 2017. Featuring an innovative lobby space as well as Courtyard's latest contemporary room design, the new hotel provides flexibility and choices that allow guests to optimize and elevate their travel experience. Located at 290 Derry Road, the 125-room hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Great Lake Hotel Inc. and managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts of Fairfax, Virginia.Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Courtyard Toronto Mississauga/West offers guests convenient access to Hershey Centre, the CN Tower, Mississauga Convention Centre and the Rose Theatre. Rates begin at $149 per night.Rajesh Kumar owner of Great Lake Hotels Inc., has taken the finest details into consideration in the beautiful six-story hotel. Offering 5,200 square feet of superb meeting/event space to accommodate functions of up to 350 people including a Ballroom with floor to ceiling windows and stunning views of the ravine and green space, truly a unique and refreshing space for any event. Additional amenities include a dedicated bridal suite, an indoor swimming pool and whirlpool spa, fitness center, guest laundry and indoor parking.Courtyard constantly researches trends and evolves to meet the changing needs of its guests. The latest room design offers hybrid zones for working, sleeping, relaxing and getting ready. Indirect lighting and a neutral, tone-on-tone color palette makes for a soothing and calm environment."From day one, Courtyard has prided itself as a brand that listens to business travelers," said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager, Courtyard. "Today's technology has changed how people travel. Our guests want a room that has purpose and flexibility that enables a seamless transition between relaxing and working. Courtyard is designed to offer them a relaxing and functional space to work the way they want to, when they want to."The new room design is intuitive and thoughtful, offering flexible yet comfortable spaces that enable technology. Upon arrival, guests can store bags on the "Luggage Drop" and plug personal devices into the "Tech Drop" ledge for seamless technology integration.Signature furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the new guestroom. The "LoungeAround"sofa offers a pop of color and a comfortable area for relaxing or for working. The new design also features a light desk on wheels, allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room.An upgraded, more spacious layout creates an enhanced bathroom experience. A "Shower Nook" housing shampoos and towels, makes amenities accessible without having to leave the shower. The Courtyard Toronto Mississauga/West also offers the Refreshing Business lobby environment, where guests can enjoy an open and bright area outside of their rooms. Along with media pods, complimentary Wi-Fi and a variety of seating zones, the redefined space is ideal for everything from pop-up meetings to social gatherings. The lobby also features The Bistro – Eat. Drink. Connect®, offering casual, flexible seating; easy access to food and high quality, healthy menu options for breakfast; and light evening fare, including snacks, cocktails, wine and beer so guests can unwind.Throughout the hotel, guests can connect with ample electrical outlets. The business library features several computer terminals, along with a printer and separate computer stations dedicated solely to printing airline boarding passes and checking flight status.Green has been Courtyard's signature color since Marriott launched the brand 30 years ago. Now it is even greener with the introduction of a guest recycling program for the environment. Receptacles for paper, glass, plastic and metal are conveniently located by side exits.About Courtyard by MarriottCourtyard by Marriott offers a refreshing environment that helps guests stay connected, productive and balanced. Intuitive services and design accommodate guests' needs for choice and control. With more than 1,000 locations in nearly 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.About Crescent Hotels & ResortsCrescent Hotels & Resorts is a nationally recognized, top-3 operator of hotels and resorts. Crescent currently operates over 100 hotels and resorts in 27 states in the US and 6 provinces in Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Starwood, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of legendary independent hotels and resorts. Crescent's clients are made up of hotel REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit www.chrco.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.