May 13, 2017
New Distressed Firefighter Shirt Design by Fire and Axes

 
 
Distressed Firefighter Shirt
Distressed Firefighter Shirt
BALTIMORE - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables, firefighter coins and firefighter shirts is pleased to announce their newest Made in American design, the Distressed Firefighter shirt.

The Distressed Firefighter Shirt by Fire and Axes is designed to be worn with pride. The Distressed Firefighter Shirt simply reads Firefighter on the back. This is a simple word, it describes an occupation, but it says much, much more.

The Distressed Firefighter Shirt by Fire and Axes is printed on a 100% Made in America shirt. Distressed lettering reads firefighter, simple design, bold meaning. This shirt is perfect for the rookie or the senior guy. Retired or active, show the pride you have in what you do.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from firefighter shirts, firefighter coins and apparel to firefighter signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that or help you design a new one.
