News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HomeCinemaCenter.com Announces new Bedroom, Dining , & Upholstery Furniture partnership wi
HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new new Bedroom, Dining , Upholstery, and Outdoor Furniture line in partnering with Furniture of America.
For those HomeCinemaCenter.com customers who are interested in financing their purchases, a partnership with Paypal Credit affords this convenient opportunity. Paypal Credit is dedicated to providing financial support for everyday needs, including elegant and stylish home furniture from HomeCinemaCenter.com.
As always, HomeCinemaCenter.com accepts all major credit cards to make transactions as effortless as possible.
About HomeCinemaCenter.com
HomeCinemaCenter.com is a leading retail supplier of stylish and elegant home furniture (http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com). A user-friendly website combined with a huge selection of high-quality home furnishings, including bedroom furniture dining room furniture, and entertainment center furniture, has made HomeCinemaCenter.com a popular choice for consumers for years. Visit http://www.HomeCinemaCenter.com for more information.
About Furniture of America
From day one, this has been Furniture of America's Mission. FOA believes the purchase of new furniture is an important milestone in the growth of every person and every home. It becomes part of the happy memories of all of the wonderful events of life. From starting a new life together, the birth of a child, purchase of a new home to a graduation, almost every purchase is tied to happy events. From the consumers to retail partners and to suppliers, the path to happiness comes from every piece of furniture sold. FOA promotes "Made in America" where it can and has established itself as a premier source of US-made upholstery. FOA is involved in many community projects, and in addition to regularly contributing to local causes, it is involved in and supports several environmental and humanitarian projects nationally and internationally.
Contact
Marc Burnetter
***@homecinemacenter.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse