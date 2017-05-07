News By Tag
Dawaiyatra - A Medical Tourism Company in India
Dawaiyatra is one of the leading medical tourism companies in India. We cater to the healthcare needs of the patients traveling from abroad or within India for medical treatment.
As one of the Medical Tourism Companies in India, we are focused on giving universally benchmarked medical services administrations at moderate costs.
There are numerous medicinal tourism companies in India giving social insurance administrations to patient going from abroad or inside India for treatment. India is picked as one of best nations for giving human services benefits because of the accompanying advantages:
· Affordable – Best group of specialists and healing centers is chosen inside the particular spending plan of the patient. India has solid pharmaceutical industry, shoddy convenience and quality medicinal services making India a favored goal for Medical tourism over different nations.
· Open – The social insurance administrations have today turned out to be available to all conditions of India. There are few focuses in India which pulls in over a large portion of the therapeutic vacationers heading out to India. The medical tourism companies in India assume a noteworthy part in deciding the total arrangement for a therapeutic patient.
· Client Service – There are some key components that decide the explanations behind India being the most favored restorative tourism goal. Quality benchmarks, awesome framework, quality lodgings and superb care at healing facilities draw in patients from everywhere throughout the world.
The minimal effort of social insurance is by all account not the only main thrust of restorative tourism in India. The quality medicinal services benefit in India is on par to what is offered in driving Hospitals in UK and USA. India is the center for medicinal tourism organizations with JCI certify Hospitals and prepared and guaranteed restorative experts. The accreditation models are controlled by the Indian Ministry of Health, Indian Healthcare Federation and the Indian Medical Tourism Council.
Restorative Travelers search for a Medical Tourism Company in India which can set up a total schedule for the therapeutic treatment. This is the place Dawaiyatra comes into the photo. We are pioneers of social insurance. We direct you in finding the best blend of specialists and healing facilities for your wellbeing.
Dawaiyatra – A Medical Tourism Company in India guides you with the most recent changes made in the human services part.
· No concealed expenses are charged in any treatment
· Achievement rate of a specialist in a specific surgery
· Track the procedure of treatment
· Assess the cost of the treatment from various healing centers
We take after a straightforward procedure for the patients and that is the reason we have an unmistakable edge over the various Medical Tourism organizations in India.
The following are the arrangements of administrations we offer to our patient:
Pre-Arrival Services:
· Send patient's clinical reports to various specialists
· Help the patient comprehend the procedure and printed material for Medical Visa
· Make quiet comprehend the treatment according to the laws of both the nations (home nation and India)
· Help the patient mastermind Medical Visa
· Let the patient know the estimated number of days of remain required inside and outside the clinic
· Help the patient arrangement his agenda in light of his comfort and accessibility of the specialist
· Help the patient choose the sort of settlement he would require amid his stay in India
· Settle the OPD counsel with the Doctor
Post-Arrival Services
· Take patient to the specialist for OPD discussion
· Pay visit visits to the patient amid his stay at the doctor's facility and guarantee that the orderlies are additionally appropriately cared for
· Keep the referral specialist of the patient very much educated about the advance of the patient through exceptionally planned CRM programming
· Manage the chaperon's visits amid the procedure of recovery of the patient, in the event that they require so Or do it alongside the patient, according to the desire of the family
· Help get the patient release and help persistent settle his bills with the healing facility
· Help patient and orderly settle the bills for the Guest House/Hotel while looking at
· Organize transport to the Airport for the patient's arrival trip to his nation of origin
Treatment and Follow-Up
· Ensure that the patients and their relatives feel sheltered and agreeable in India
· Best specialists and doctor's facilities are recommended by the patient necessity
· Patient is aided and bolstered all through the procedure of treatment for a quick recuperation
· Amid the procedure of development, orchestrate a call between the patient and the treating specialist in India
· Arrange Follow-up camps in different nations through various healing centers
Visit our site - http://dawaiyatra.com/
Visit our Site - http://dawaiyatra.com/
Contact
07862860860
***@dawaiyatra.com
