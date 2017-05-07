News By Tag
Global Hospitality Market Research Report
Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Hospitality Market" This report Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understands the drivers and restraints on the market.
Including: Food and Beverage Services, Accommodation
Covering: McDonald's, Compass Group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Marriott International, Inc, Yum! Brands, Aramark Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc, Accor Hotels, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The hospitality industry covers lodging and dining services. It comprises businesses that provide customers with lodging, prepared meals, snacks and beverages for immediate consumption. It includes both accommodation and food service establishments as the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.
The Hospitality Global Market Briefing provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hospitality market.
Reasons to Purchase
- Get up to date information available on the hospitality market globally.
- Identify growth segments and opportunities.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and understand the drivers and restraints on the market.
- Develop strategies based on likely future developments.
- Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.
Description
The hospitality Global Market Briefing Report from The Business Research Company covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
The market size section gives the hospitality market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.
Comparison with Other Markets section outlines the hospitality market share among the other services markets.
Historic and Forecast Growth Comparison with Other Markets section compares the hospitality market's historic and forecast growth rate with other services markets.
Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.
Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically.
Competitive landscape gives a Description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a Description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified.
The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the hospitality market and suggests approaches.
Scope
Markets Covered: Food and Beverage Services, Accommodation
Companies Mentioned: McDonald's, Compass Group plc, Starbucks, Sodexo, Marriott International, Inc, Yum! Brands, Aramark Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc, Accor0020Hotels, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
Geographic Scope: Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania.
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Market value in $ billions.
Data segmentations:
Sourcing and Referencing:
