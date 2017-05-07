News By Tag
Fair n Pink Skin Whitening Cream For Smooth & Glowing skin
Use Fair N Pink skin whitening cream daily for a gorgeous smooth skin Both men and women prefer Fair N Pink Skin whitening cream due to its immense benefits for the skin. It removes all aging symptoms and preserves the natural beauty of the skin
It is easy to use and doesn't possess any side-effects. The best aspect of the beauty cream is that it can introduce permanent changes on the skin making it every-youthful. It brings positive changes in the appearance of a person altogether.
Ingredients
The basic ingredients in Fair N Pink Skin whitening cream are as follows:
Ionized water
Kojic Acid
Acetyl Alcohol
Zinc Oxide
Vitamin A
Vitamin B
Vitamin E
Pro-Vitamin B3
Citric Acid
Methyl Paraben
Propyl Paraben
Natural Wax
Petroleum Jelly
Natural Oil
Natural Colors
Natural Fragrance.
A closer look at the ingredients will reveal that the cream contains very essential skin nourishing components. The ingredients have multiple effects on the skin. They can protect the skin from all internal and external adversities like the loss or damage of skin cells, increase in melanin concentration, side-effects of medicines on the skin, and damaging effects of ultra-violet rays. Moreover, the ingredients can quickly replenish aging-related damages that often makes the skin ugly and rough.
How to use Fair N Pink?
One can use the cream as many times as they please, but three times a day provides optimum benefits at the minimum possible time. It doesn't need in high quantities. Individuals should scoop it from the container in small quantities with two fingers and apply all over the face. It should be used on hour before the bedtime and while going outside. The face is to be washed with clean warm water before use. The effect of the cream will be visible within the two weeks of using the cream for the first time.
Visit us at: http://fairnpink.in/
