Industrial PC Market: Resistive Screens to Continue their Dominance over Capacitive Alternatives

BANGALORE, India - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A recent report published by Beige Market Intelligence titled "Global Industrial PC Market – Strategic Assessment and Forecast 2017–2022" focuses on the latest trends in the global Industrial PC market. The report not only outlines several trends, drivers, and restraints but also provides a holistic view of the market. It provides the market size and growth forecast of each type of the industrial PC market segment and discusses the growth of the end-user segments.

Analysts at Beige Market Intelligence say that resistive screens are adopted by the panel industrial PC devices, which contribute a major portion of revenue to the global industrial PC market. Hence, the dominance of resistive screens over the other touch modes is the newest trend, which is likely to drive the industrial PC market during the forecast period 2017–2022.

Introduced in the 1960s, touchscreens have undergone many iterations to evolve into what they are today with inevitable use in smartphones, tablets, ATM machines, navigation systems, point-of-sale terminals, and laptop touchpads. They have not only redefined the ease of use of various modern electronic devices but also have given a new dimension to the user's experience.

Resistive screens, which usually consist of a glass panel and a film screen with a thin metallic coating stacked on each other, stand to be the most widely adopted touch technology. Resistive screens are widely used in industrial PC as they help to interact with the interface without compromising performance as long as sufficient pressure is applied as a trigger. Panel industrial PCs continue to adopt resistive screens in abundance in lieu of their versatility.

Resistive touch screen technology is expected to retain its dominance over other touch modes driven by its versatility of use and sheer economies of scale it has gathered in panel Industrial PC market. The Panel Industrial PC market segment is going be the largest segment of the global industrial PC market, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2016–2022.

View report : http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/reports/research-r...

About Beige Market Intelligence

Beige Market Intelligence provides competitive and insightful business intelligence across various industry verticals. Our expertise and knowledge ensures that the analysis provided is comprehensive, detailed, and complete. The analysis helps our client organizations to make insightful decisions and devise marketing strategies for their businesses. The actionable insights delivered through our market research provide a comprehensive market analysis at every level of market segmentation in the industry.

Our team of experts ensure the analysis is not just analyzed and presented but also can be customized depending upon the client's requirement. When it comes to competitive intelligence, we ensure our clients do not look beyond us.

Our employment base is spread across the globe. Our analysts come with numerous quality reports and a wide industry experience, which ensures understanding of the client's requirement and delivering high-quality research reports.

Source Link: http://www.beigemarketintelligence.com/news/press-release...

Source:
Email:***@beigemarketintelligence.com
Posted By:***@beigemarketintelligence.com Email Verified
