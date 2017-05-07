Voimakas Release New OST to PST Converter With Advance Concept

Newly design OST to PST Converter software released by Voimakas Software which has variety of feature helps to easily restore emails from OST file and export them into multiple file formats like PST, EML, MSG as well as Live Exchange & Office 365.

-- Microsoft Outlook is most popular email-client software that allows various features to the user. It has a unique feature of OST file that make it different from other email-client tools.OST file is the offline storage table of user's database and when connection is slower or failed, it provides an offline copy of user's database to work and modification will get auto updated in database.Due to some reasons like deleted Outlook profile, user faces the OST file corruption issue, because after deleting the Outlook profile OST file does not work properly on same or other system.In such situation we must have to recover the OST file to get the accidentally deleted data back.Voimakas Software Pvt. Ltd has introduced new Software named OST to PST Converter. This software is designed with an advanced concept of OST file recovery by convert it into PST format. Some features of this tool are as follows:1. OST to PST Converter repairs the corrupt OST file and convert it into PST format by create a new PST and export the OST data into it.2. Software recovers the lost data with attachment and exports the entire data into PST file. It is always focused on recovery &export of attachment3. Instead of export entire OST file, you wish to migrate only some specific item then this software provides two filters Message class (item type-contact, email, calendar, and task) and date wise to migrate to the data from OST file to PST file with particular criteria.4. Split file size-Sometimes a large PST file creates problem while loading in Ms Outlook. To resolve this problem user need make the PST light weighted, so recovery tool provides you a function to split PST file into several small and equal sized PST. This tool split the data and transfers it into numbers PST file as per size required by user. For instance if a user wants 10 MB size of file for 50 MB data then this tool split the 50Mb data file into 5 PST files of 10MB each and the data will save in continuity