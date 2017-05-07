Oil Price Climbs as OPEC offers early consensus on renewed deal

Contact

Jeff Orley

***@michaelulrichhartmann.com Jeff Orley

End

-- The oil price has climbed back above $50 a barrel after a volatile end to last week dragged the global market to five month lows.The price of Brent crude dropped below $49 last week after erasing the fragile gains made since November when major oil producers agreed to tackle the glut of oil in the market by signing a deal to limit production for six months amid concerns the cuts were failing to drain excess supplies.However, fresh data showing signs that the cuts are taking a toll on storage levels buoyed market sentiment. A second boost of confidence emerged as oil ministers insisted that all major oil producers are in agreement to extend the November deal when the group meets later this month.Iraqi oil minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi and Algeria's Noureddine Boutarfa told a joint press conference in Baghdad that all members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries support an extension of the cuts for a second six-month period. The pair added that major oil producing nations outside of the cartel which joined the historic deal last year are also planning to curtail production alongside Opec to help erode the global oversupply of crude.Oil prices began looking higher on Wednesday after a string of positive data on oil stocks in the US helped to improve the market mood.Ole Hansen, head of commodities at Saxo Bank, said the market has increasingly been looking for data to support a recovery fuelled by more than verbal intervention from producers."That is exactly what we got yesterday as the report showed falling stocks of oil and fuel combined with lower imports," he said."A bigger than expected drop in oil and fuel stocks received the initial bullish attention. Adding to the positive tone was the reduction in imports, which fell back to their long-term average… a sign of the current Opec production cuts beginning to impact exports," he added.According to Opec's latest monthly report a large part of the excess supply overhang contained in floating storage facilities has been reduced and the improvement in the world economy should help support oil demand too."However, continued rebalancing in the oil market by year-end will require the collective efforts of all oil producers to increase market stability, not only for the benefit of the individual countries, but also for the general prosperity of the world economy," analysts at the Vienna based headquarters said.Opec is due to meet later this month in the hope of striking a second deal to secure a year of production cuts. The twelve member states will be joined by Russia, but US production remains a concern.The Opec report confirmed that US oil and gas companies have already stepped up activities in 2017 amid a recovery in oil prices. As a result, US crude oil production surpassed 9 million barrels of oil a day in February which is 500,000 barrels of oil a day higher than the low seen in September 2016. New projects are also starting up in Canada and Mexico which together have added a further 430,000 barrels a day to the market."It is still to early to call an end to the latest selloff but with a heavy build-up in speculative selling during the past few weeks further gains could become self-feeding as sold positions are covered," Mr Hansen said."One swallow does not a summer make, and more data are needed to support the market once the initial short-covering phase has passed," he added.