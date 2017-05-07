 
News By Tag
* Limousine
* Rent
* Bus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doha
  doha
  Qatar
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987

Are you looking for a Bus Transportation in Qatar?

Transportation Services for Company, School and other Events
 
 
12634527-852
12634527-852
DOHA, Qatar - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Having a Company or School Bus transportation has a lot of benefits. One of them is it will save parking space for your employees or the student's. The employees don't need to worry where they are going to park their cars and they will save their time spent finding for a parking space and at the same time the company also doesn't need to provide a parking space for their employees. Bus transportation would also be a great place that everyone will have a time to talk and know each other better, including coworkers outside their work area, helping them more connected and fostering a sense of teamwork. For the student's, having a school bus has a great advantage for them, they will have a time to meet new friends, talk and share each other's stories and sports and it will help them boost their self- esteem and self-confidence.

Therefore, ALNABIGHA Alduwaliyah which is one of the leading companies in the field of transportation in Qatar will help you provide Bus transportation for your employees or School service for your students. We have a fleet of Buses such as Toyota Hiace- 15 seater, Nissan Civilian- 30 seater, Super Jet- 50 seater, and VIP Super seater. We will provide our clients with remarkable customer service, friendly representative and our uniformed chauffeurs are holding a Defensive Driving Course (DDC) so we can assure our clients for a safe and comfortable trip. We can also provide transportations for special events such as Sports events, Travel and tour, Trips and visits, Conference and Conventions and other group activities that require bus transportation. We have a contract for Daily, Weekly, Monthly and Yearly.

Website: http://www.alnabigha.com/

Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
End
Source:
Email:***@alnabigha.com Email Verified
Tags:Limousine, Rent, Bus
Industry:Transportation
Location:Doha - doha - Qatar
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ALNABIGHA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share