Country(s)
Industry News
Solus Security Systems is among Top 100 SMEs of India, Wins SME 100 Award 2017
The award was conferred by Union minister for MSME, Kalraj Mishra in New Delhi in a function while Chief Secretary MSME Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Managing Director Axis Bank Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mr. Vinod Kumar and Mr. Prahlad Kakkar from SME Forum were present on the occasion.
The award was conferred by Union minister for MSME, Kalraj Mishra in New Delhi in a function while Chief Secretary MSME Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Managing Director Axis Bank Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mr. Vinod Kumar and Mr. Prahlad Kakkar from SME Forum were present on the occasion.
Mr. Narasimha Swamy - Director Technology acknowledged this Award to his entire Solus team including R&D, Technical Support, Sales & Marketing, Quality and Production and all other.
He said "We all feel pride in winning customer delight collectively when we bring in some innovation or product. We have won many firsts in our domain and will continue to do so."
We are growing over 30% CAGR, Solus is well positioned at marketplace with favorable business environment now with Govt. of India's initiative to prefer domestic manufacturer for sensitive govt infrastructure added Mr. Hariom Sharma Director Sales & Marketing
Solus Security Systems Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian origin first generation entrepreneurship organisation. Since 2006, Solus specializes in development, manufacturing and marketing of Enterprise Automation Solutions including Access Control, Visitor Management, IP CCTV, Workforce Management and other Security , Administration, HR and associated functions.
http://www.solus.co.in/
Manufacturing Networked Door Access Controllers, Data Capture Terminals and Management Software, Solus is responsive to the market needs. Innovative product features & reliable tech support make Solus a preferred supplier among End users, Specifiers, Consultants and System integrators.
Winner of Entrepreneurial Company of the year 2007, Frost & Sullivan BT awards, Solus has credit of successful implementation of large size projects involving thousands of employees, doors, terminals across different end user verticals like, BFSI, Manufacturing, Telecom, IT/ITES, Ports & Aviation, Govt. & Defence among others.
Research and development of the product range is constantly ongoing, Solus's Inhouse R&D Center is been Recognised by Departmentment of Scientific and Industrial Research. Strategic alliances with a leading international OEMs puts Solus at the forefront of solution developments, incorporating new features into their product range as they are released by these manufacturers.
Solus's offers award winning, competent & well-informed post sales technical support for its product ranges and this continues to be a key to its success.
Media Contact
Solus Security Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Marketing & Media Communication
8080814500
***@solus.co.in
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse