Solus Security Systems is among Top 100 SMEs of India, Wins SME 100 Award 2017

The award was conferred by Union minister for MSME, Kalraj Mishra in New Delhi in a function while Chief Secretary MSME Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Managing Director Axis Bank Mrs. Shikha Sharma, Mr. Vinod Kumar and Mr. Prahlad Kakkar from SME Forum were present on the occasion.