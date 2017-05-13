News By Tag
Nascar Flip-flops On Sponsorship Approval For Veedverks, A Hemp Vape Company
Official NASCAR actions are disrespectful to American farmers, veterans, small businesses & the sponsor/ racing team relationship.
During the practice laps of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Carl Long, owner and driver of the #66 Chevrolet, was forced to remove his hood logo, which was pre-approved by NASCAR for his primary sponsor, Veedverks. This is the eagerly awaited return of Carl Long to NASCAR's premier racing series, after working his way back from a devastating $200,000 fine in 2009 due to a minor discrepancy over his engine displacement.
Veedverks is a hemp-derived vape pen company, which manufactures compliant products that are legal on a Federal level. This change in NASCAR's official sponsorship approval reveals an underlying disrespect and disapproval of the American farmers working tirelessly to bring back hemp as a sustainable agricultural and industrial crop. Additionally, NASCAR decision clearly illustrates how NASCAR works with veterans, small businesses, under funded race teams. Most importantly, it casts doubt upon the integrity of the relationship of race teams and their sponsors, who can no longer in good faith commit marketing budgets to a race team without fear of NASCAR reversing decisions at the last minute without reimbursement or apology.
"Veedverks is a small, veteran owned and operated business that is creating American manufacturing jobs. We entered this sport while other sponsors are leaving in droves. Now we know why. We hoped this sponsorship opportunity would provide the return on investment that NASCAR claims to deliver. But even though our logo is no longer on Carl's hood, we remain Carl's primary sponsor. Unlike NASCAR, our word is our bond," says Travis Lippert, CEO of Veedverks. "We are proud to sponsor Carl's return and to educate NASCAR fans and officials about the legality and health benefits of hemp oil, such as our vape pens. Veedverks has been severely damaged by NASCAR's actions today. We are just thankful they haven't stolen the tires we bought him."
The hemp industry currently operates under the statutes defined in The Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and Section 7606 of the Agricultural Act of 2014, otherwise known as the Farm Bill. This permits farmers in Kentucky, Colorado and a handful of other states to grow hemp crops and manufacture products from the crop's yield. The Farm Bill also permits the consumption and possession of these hemp products at a federal level.
It is used by children and adults with debilitating diseases, vets that suffer from PTSD & dogs for a number of health conditions. Hemp oil is safer than alcohol and is literally impossible to die from consuming, unlike Monster Energy Drink, which has killed at least 5 people to date. ( cite: http://www.webmd.com/
