 
News By Tag
* Emotional Support Animal
* Emotional Support Letter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
13121110987


Summer travel with your pet - Emotional Support Animal Letter

 
DENVER - May 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer time is fast approaching and EmotionalSupportPet.com has made it easier than ever to fly with your pet.! Any household dog or cat can be your emotional support animal. Once you have an emotional support animal letter for your pet airlines cannot charge you any additional fees to fly. Your pet is also permitted to fly cage free and sit on your lap (provided this can be done safely) or if your dog/cat is bigger then at your feet.

With summer temperatures quickly approaching we suggest you bring extra water for both you and your pet and plan ahead. Most airports will have a pet relief area but some may be difficult to find, especially if you haven't been to a particular airport before. And it's also a good idea to limit your flying time to fewer than 4 hours which most domestic flights will be under.

It is also possible to travel internationally with your pet. The biggest limitations are the length of the flight and the customs rules of your destination country. So, you may want to check with customs to see if there is any additional paperwork needed when entering their country.

The staff at http://www.emotionalsupportpet.com would like to wish you and your pet safe travels. For more information about emotional support animal letters please visit our website below

Contact Information:
EmotionalSupportPet.com
600 17th Street
Suite 2800 South
Denver, CO 80202
970-492-5342
http://www.emotionalsupportpet.com
End
Source:EmotionalSupportPet.com
Email:***@emotionalsupportpet.com
Tags:Emotional Support Animal, Emotional Support Letter
Industry:Pets
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Hodgkins Press Releases PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share