May 2017
Foreign Lengths - Raw Indian Hair Extensions

Hair Extensions | Tape-ins | Frontals | Closures | Straight | Wavy | Colored
 
CHICAGO - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Foreign Lengths has been around since 2010. We are a leading distributor for hair extensions in the United States. Popular for our bundle deals amongst other specials. Hair extensions at the best price for the best quality. The more you buy, the more you'll save with us as well! You can even mix and match your bundles to get the exact style you want.

We carry straight hair extensions, wavy hair extensions, express hair, frontals, closures and clip-in hair extensions. We even have different colors of virgin hair extensions for you to choose from.

You can purchase online or from one of our 13 nationwide locations. We have locations in Chicago, Minnesota, Florida, Michigan, California and Las Vegas, baby! Locations are open from 11-7 Monday - Saturday. We're closed on Sundays.

Remember, if we don't have a location near you, you can shop our hair extension inventory online. Check out our reviews on Google and Facebook, people love us and their hair, of course.

Thanks for looking!

(773) 233-4228
https://foreignlengths.com

773-223-4228
***@d1g.it
Source:Foreign Lengths, Llc
