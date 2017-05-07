Announcing Inaugural Ranking Of Top 20 Active Transportation Websites For 2017

News By Tag
Websites that rank benefit in numerous ways. On publication day, each organization will be Tweeted about, from The Global Grid Twitter account, to announce their ranking. Additional announcements will be made on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. In total, over 16,000 The Global Grid social media followers will be notified. Those sites that rank will also be featured on The Global Grid's Transportation and About pages for the year, until the 2018 ranking is released. Each site that ranks will also receive a badge for placement on their site to be linked back to the article. "Since 2010, The Global Grid has become the source that built environment professionals rely on for hyperlocal environmental design news. The Global Grid rankings provide students and professionals the online resources they need, at their fingertips. We put in the time and labor to ensure that our readers don't have to," stated The Global Grid's Chief Executive Officer Renée Elaine Sazcı. "This ranking is for new or seasoned active transportation professionals seeking to broaden their awareness to the field's online resources."
Rankings were developed through qualitative and quantitative methodologies. After gathering a listing of sites related to active transportation, led by Kathryn Eisenberg and assisted by Nick Danty and Barrett Lane, the sites were ranked in order utilizing Alexa global rankings. The Global Grid welcomes suggestions for the development of 2018's ranking. To add a website for consideration, leave a comment in 2017's Top 20 article.
1. Transportation Research Board
2. U.S. Department of Transportation
3. Streetsblog Network
4. National Association of City Transportation Officials
5. American Public Transportation Association
6. Rails to Trails Conservancy
7. League of American Bicyclists
8. Metro for Transit & Motorcoach Business
9. Copenhagenize
10. Remix
11. Community Transportation Association of America
12. Active Living Research
13. Transportation Association of Canada
14. Transform
15. Advanced Transit Association
16. Alta Planning + Design
17. Carfree Cities
18. ITS America
19. Railvolution
20. National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project
Since 2010, The Global Grid is dedicated to providing unique hyperlocal urbanist news from around the world. Using insights from local culture, politics, economics, religion and context, our on-the-ground team provides local perspectives to global themes. The Global Grid focuses on eight themes: planning, transportation, development, architecture, housing, landscapes, economy, and technology. Our team of writers explore the themes through a local's point of view, discovering best and worst-case practices around the globe - and sharing potential solutions to common built environment dilemmas. The Global Grid is committed to knowledge-sharing in our open source, creative commons community.
