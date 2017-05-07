 
Aroma Bravo Recommends Honduras Coffee to Gourmet Coffee Lovers

Aroma Bravo invites gourmet coffee lovers to discover the luscious flavors of Honduran coffee.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Medium Dark Roast
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee, Medium Dark Roast
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Gourmet coffee enthusiasts who wish to upgrade their coffee experience might just find what they need with Honduras coffee. This delectable coffee from Central America has earned the respect of specialty coffee experts in recent years. Honduras coffee is so remarkable that some brands have even chosen to source their coffee beans exclusively from this region.

Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea is one of the notable companies that have been captivated by the coffee beans from Honduras. A representative remarked, "It's indeed one of the best specialty coffees in the market today. The aroma and flavor of Honduras coffee create a perfect balance, that's why we highly recommend it those who enjoy drinking gourmet coffee."

The balanced taste of Honduran coffee can be attributed to the specific growing conditions in the region. Honduras is blessed with rich, fertile soil and high mountains that are suitable for coffee farming. This natural setting produces coffee that is smooth and earthy, with mellow flavors of chocolate and nuts.

"You'll also taste some caramel, cocoa and honey in the coffee. There's actually a handful of flavors involved but it's never overbearing. I'm always surprised at how deliciously balanced Honduras coffee is. You don't often get that in other single-origin coffees," the Aroma Bravo representative commented.

Although Honduras coffee enjoys a good reputation among coffee experts, it is sometimes overshadowed by coffees from Africa and the Americas—simply because most of these countries started producing coffee much earlier. Honduras is still relatively new to the coffee market, but it has already become the top exporter in Central America and number six worldwide in just a few years.

"That says a lot about the quality of Honduras coffee beans. The high demand only proves that many people are interested in this coffee. What a wonderful time to be a gourmet coffee lover when there's plenty of Honduran coffee to enjoy!" The company representative further remarked.

Gourmet coffee aficionados who want to taste real Honduras coffee can find out more at learn more at https://www.amazon.com/Honduras-Coffee-Whole-Bean-Marcala....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic Arabica coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
