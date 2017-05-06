News By Tag
RAMfit, an Innovative Irish Company, Launches New Fitness/Business Certification
RAMfit is set to offer the first of a new kind of fitness certification in La Jolla, California. The fitness system is designed to make your business as sustainable as their product-- the 100% recycled material RAMroller.
RAMfit says that with this certification trainers will learn more than how to assess performance, create workouts, and generate programs for their clients, they will learn how to build a profitable group training business from scratch using a minimum amount of tools.
The RAMfit Trainer Certification is one of the first programs to offer a "business in a box." During sign up, attendees can opt to purchase 16 RAMrollers for a steep discount in order to start a new business.
Also unique to the RAMfit Trainer Certification is that the company includes one of their RAMrollers to participants prior to the event to allow them to prepare. In addition to learning how to use the device in a variety of ways, attendees will also participate in workouts, assessments, and challenges themselves.
The RAMfit certification will be held at Revolution La Jolla, an unconventional training gym owned by Franz Snideman in La Jolla, California.
RAMfit is offering an opportunity to attend the event for free in addition to a free RAMroller if you visit their website.
The certification will be held on June 24th and 25th, 2017 in La Jolla, California. To enter for a chance to win or to reserve your spot, visit http://www.ramfit.com/
