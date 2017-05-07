News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Bear Creek School's Performing Arts Department Presents "The Palace Thief" by Ethan Canin
The Palace Thief is a story about values and virtues, struggle and compromise, challenge and failure, false premises, deceit, and finally, redemption. Audience members may recognize the plot if they have seen The Emperor's Club, a 2002 movie starring Kevin Kline.
Bear Creek drama director Dr. Ron Lynch explains, "The Palace Thief has been a favorite story of mine for many years because of its honest portrayal of human weakness which quite often undermines our scruples and ideals of honesty and integrity. With this in mind, I have long desired to present this story as a stage play at Bear Creek. So in December 2016, I made contact with the author for the purpose of getting his permission to adapt his story for the stage. I received an enthusiastic affirmative reply, and with Mr. Canin's endorsement and support, the journey began.
"This production has been quite an educational experience for my students. We have taken a close look at the virtues we hold in esteem at our school and examined how best intentions can be compromised by wrong individual decisions, worldly pursuit of wealth, and the attraction of power. However, most importantly, we discovered the opportunity for redemption."
Dr. Lynch anticipates that our audience will gain the same insights as the drama unfolds in a small Virginia prep school classroom where Mr. Hundert brings a passion for Greek and Roman history to life. This powerful story gives each viewer a reason to examine his or her own accomplishments and contributions.
Several of the roles in Bear Creek's production of The Palace Thief are double-cast to allow more students to experience and stretch their dramatic muscle.
During the 10-minute intermission, refreshments, provided by Bear Creek's chapter of the National Honor Society, will be available in the main hallway. Contributions will be donated to Bear Creek's Chaz Bruner Memorial Scholarship Fund (www.tbcs.org/
Admission is free, and all performances are open to the public. The Bear Creek School Cornerstone Theater, 8905 208th Ave NE, Redmond WA, 98053, 452-898-1720, www.tbcs.org
Performance Schedule
Friday, May 19, 2017 Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.
Friday, May 19, 2017 Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20, 2017 Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.
Director—Dr. Ron Lynch, Upper School drama teacher at The Bear Creek School
Main Characters—in this production will be played by the following Bear Creek students:
MR. HUNDERT: D.J. Lambert, senior, Redmond andSteven Dunn, senior, Woodinville
SEDGEWICK BELL: Alex Gephart, junior, Kirkland
MR. WOODBRIDGE: Jack McDonough, sophomore, Redmond
MR. ELLERBY: Joseph Carruth, senior, Redmond
SENATOR BELL: Victor Gill, junior, Woodinville
About The Bear Creek School
Founded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believes only when faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world with wisdom, compassion, and courage.
Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on two campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten through grade 12 students in two state-of-the-
Contact
Sini Fernandez
Communications Manager
***@tbcs.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse