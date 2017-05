The Bear Creek School's Performing Arts Department Presents "The Palace Thief" by Ethan Canin

Bear Creek - The Palace Thief

-- Come seeat The Bear Creek School on May 19 and 20, 2017. This play was adapted from Ethan Canin's short story by the same name and will be performed by Bear Creek's Upper School drama students.is a story about values and virtues, struggle and compromise, challenge and failure, false premises, deceit, and finally, redemption. Audience members may recognize the plot if they have seen, a 2002 movie starring Kevin Kline.Bear Creek drama director Dr. Ron Lynch explains, "has been a favorite story of mine for many years because of its honest portrayal of human weakness which quite often undermines our scruples and ideals of honesty and integrity. With this in mind, I have long desired to present this story as a stage play at Bear Creek. So in December 2016, I made contact with the author for the purpose of getting his permission to adapt his story for the stage. I received an enthusiastic affirmative reply, and with Mr. Canin's endorsement and support, the journey began."This production has been quite an educational experience for my students. We have taken a close look at the virtues we hold in esteem at our school and examined how best intentions can be compromised by wrong individual decisions, worldly pursuit of wealth, and the attraction of power. However, most importantly, we discovered the opportunity for redemption."Dr. Lynch anticipates that our audience will gain the same insights as the drama unfolds in a small Virginia prep school classroom where Mr. Hundert brings a passion for Greek and Roman history to life. This powerful story gives each viewer a reason to examine his or her own accomplishments and contributions.Several of the roles in Bear Creek's production ofare double-cast to allow more students to experience and stretch their dramatic muscle.During the 10-minute intermission, refreshments, provided by Bear Creek's chapter of the National Honor Society, will be available in the main hallway. Contributions will be donated to Bear Creek's Chaz Bruner Memorial Scholarship Fund ( www.tbcs.org/ chazbruner ).Admission is free, and all performances are open to the public. The Bear Creek School Cornerstone Theater, 8905 208th Ave NE, Redmond WA, 98053, 452-898-1720, www.tbcs.org Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.Matinee Performance 4:00 p.m.Evening Performance 7:30 p.m.—Dr. Ron Lynch, Upper School drama teacher at The Bear Creek School—in this production will be played by the following Bear Creek students:MR. HUNDERT: D.J. Lambert, senior, RedmondSteven Dunn, senior, WoodinvilleSEDGEWICK BELL: Alex Gephart, junior, KirklandMR. WOODBRIDGE: Jack McDonough, sophomore, RedmondMR. ELLERBY: Joseph Carruth, senior, RedmondSENATOR BELL: Victor Gill, junior, WoodinvilleFounded in 1988, in Redmond, Washington, The Bear Creek School is an independent classical Christian school that believeswhen faith, mind, and heart are fed together can students experience the fullness of education which produces leaders who think well and are compelled to engage the world with wisdom, compassion, and courage.Recognized as a 2014 National Blue Ribbon School, Bear Creek serves students from the greater Eastside and is housed on two campuses. Redmond Campus on Union Hill serves kindergarten through grade 12 students in two state-of-the-art buildings. Valley Campus, also in Redmond, serves preschool students. The Bear Creek School is accredited by the Northwest Association of Independent Schools and AdvancED/Northwest Accreditation Commission.