Holdshort.com Aircraft Scheduling Announces Mobile Apps for iOS and Google Play
The Apps provide complete command of the day's schedule, allowing quick entry, modification, drag and drop changes directly on the calendar. In addition, aircraft may be checked out and in remotely from the aircraft – keeping up-to-date track of Hobbs and Tach times. The ability to check out aircraft on-the-fly reduces the need to paper checkout sheets that are prone to cockpit misplacement.
In today's business environment, the availability of a mobile application has become critical to operations. In reducing the barriers and complexity in scheduling aircraft, Pilots will be more apt to engage with aviation businesses to schedule additional flights. The ability to check availability to add or extend reservations readily results in increased flight times & aircraft utilization.
About Holdshort Aviation Systems
Founded in 2003, Holdshort.com provides online aircraft scheduling and management solutions to the general aviation industry, including flying clubs, flight schools and aircraft charter.
All new interested flight schools, flying clubs and other organizations receive a free 60-day no obligation trial to test drive the Holdshort.com scheduling platform and its mobile applications at no charge. For more information, visit us on the web at https://holdshort.com or call (775) 364-0660.
Holdshort Aviation Systems, LLC
775-364-0660
***@holdshort.com
