 
News By Tag
* Aviation
* Scheduling
* App
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876

Holdshort.com Aircraft Scheduling Announces Mobile Apps for iOS and Google Play

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Aviation
Scheduling
App

Industry:
Aerospace

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

Subject:
Services

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Holdshort Aviation Systems, LLC today announced the full deployment of native mobile applications available on both the Apple iOS App Store and Google Play Store for Android.  As a companion to the holdshort.com web portal, the mobile applications provide a seamless and quick way to enter, change and navigate the flight schedules of General Aviation operations, particularly flight schools and flying clubs.

The Apps provide complete command of the day's schedule, allowing quick entry, modification, drag and drop changes directly on the calendar. In addition, aircraft may be checked out and in remotely from the aircraft – keeping up-to-date track of Hobbs and Tach times.  The ability to check out aircraft on-the-fly reduces the need to paper checkout sheets that are prone to cockpit misplacement.

In today's business environment, the availability of a mobile application has become critical to operations.  In reducing the barriers and complexity in scheduling aircraft, Pilots will be more apt to engage with aviation businesses to schedule additional flights.  The ability to check availability to add or extend reservations readily results in increased flight times & aircraft utilization.

A video demonstration of the App is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO_8rNiA1o0



About Holdshort Aviation Systems

Founded in 2003, Holdshort.com provides online aircraft scheduling and management solutions to the general aviation industry, including flying clubs, flight schools and aircraft charter.

All new interested flight schools, flying clubs and other organizations receive a free 60-day no obligation trial to test drive the Holdshort.com scheduling platform and its mobile applications at no charge.  For more information, visit us on the web at https://holdshort.com or call (775) 364-0660.

Contact
Holdshort Aviation Systems, LLC
775-364-0660
***@holdshort.com
End
Source:
Email:***@holdshort.com Email Verified
Tags:Aviation, Scheduling, App
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share