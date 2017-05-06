News By Tag
Operation Food Search to Feature Father Dominic, The Bread Monk
St. Louis non-profit agency to host second School of Cooking and Sharing's culinary classes
This month's program, entitled "Healthy Baking in a Hurry", will be led by Father Dominic who is also known as The Bread Monk. Fr. Dominic Garramone, an author and cooking show host, is a monk at Saint Bede Abbey in Peru, Ill. He will share his recipe for a multigrain baking mix, which he will use to make coffee cake with seasonal fruit from the farmers market. He also will cook whole grain sausage muffins plus a savory tomato and gorgonzola galette, which is a crusty cake. Father Dominic will provide additional recipes for pancakes, waffles, scones and muffins. This month's program is sponsored by McMahon Berger, PC.
Tickets are $50 per person and include delicious food, class instruction, and wine. Proceeds will fund cooking and nutrition education programs for children and families throughout the community. Reservations are required since the program is only open to the first 40 registrants. To learn more about the Operation Food Search School of Cooking and Sharing or to register for the culinary class, call Operation Food Search at (314) 726-5355 or visit http://www.cooklearnshare.org.
Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, visit http://www.OperationFoodSearch.org.
Sunny Schaefer
***@operationfoodsearch.org
