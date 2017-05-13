 
Industry News





Avatar Corporation promotes Bill Kersey to Executive Vice President

Avatar is a manufacturer of specialized ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
 
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill has been an employee of Avatar Corporation since 2010, when he joined the Company as a Product Manager for Grease and Food Grade Lubricants. Bill has also served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing where he oversaw sales, customer service and pricing. In his new role as Executive Vice President, Bill will be responsible for all Avatar Operations and will also share responsibility for operational profit and loss. Bill will report directly to Michael Shamie, CEO/President.

Founded in 1982, Avatar Corporation is a manufacturer of products for the food, drug and cosmetic industries and operates under the highest quality standards. Avatar's University Park facility is certified SQF Level 3 (GFSI). We are the global leader in the formulation of specialty release agents for the baking industry. And, we manufacture a full line of sanitary and food-grade lubricants for all food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) applications; all of which, are certified SQF Level 3 compliant, Certificate No. 639528.

For additional information on our products and services, call (708) 534-5511 or (800) 255-3181 or visit www.avatarcorp.com.

