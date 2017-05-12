 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1211109876


The Roustabouts Present One-woman Show: The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe

By Jane Wagner, Featuring Monique Gaffney, Directed By Dr. Rachel Hastings
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Running in rep with WITHERING HEIGHTS, is the one-woman comedic show THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSE by Jane Wagner featuring Monique Gaffney and directed by Dr. Rachel Hastings. Ms. Gaffney plays 12 unique characters including Trudy, a bag lady who advises extraterrestrials about life on earth. The role is a tour de force, a one-woman rocket that propels the audience straight into the stratosphere while remaining hilariously grounded in our common human experience.

Directed by Dr. Rachel Hastings. Featuring Monique Gaffney*. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Scenic Advisor), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org/press

Previews begin Thursday, June 22. Opening Night is Saturday, June 24 at 8pm. Closes: Saturday, July 8. THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSEis located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military - $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call

619-220-0097 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.

BACKGROUND:

About The Roustabouts Theatre Company

A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: "We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists." Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/playwright Ruff Yeager and Will Cooper, a playwright originally from Chicago whose play Jade Heart was last produced at Moxie Theatre. All three founders bring passion, excitement and dedication to making great theatre and sharing with the young and old residents of So. Cal and beyond. That is their mission. Founders: Phil Johnson, Ruff Yeager & Will Cooper

The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Source:The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017
