The Roustabouts Present One-woman Show: The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe
By Jane Wagner, Featuring Monique Gaffney, Directed By Dr. Rachel Hastings
Directed by Dr. Rachel Hastings. Featuring Monique Gaffney*. The design team includes Scott Amiotte (Scenic Advisor), Curtis Mueller (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Bonnie Durben (Props) and Charmaine Reed is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.
For background information and photos, go to www.theroustabouts.org/
Previews begin Thursday, June 22. Opening Night is Saturday, June 24 at 8pm. Closes: Saturday, July 8. THE SEARCH FOR SIGNS OF INTELLIGENT LIFE IN THE UNIVERSEis located at Diversionary Theatre, Hillcrest, 4545 Park Boulevard #101, San Diego. Tickets: $38 plus $4.50 Ticket Fee (general seating). Seniors & Military - $4 off admission and $20 for students. Call
619-220-0097 or visit www.theroustabouts.org to purchase tickets.
BACKGROUND:
About The Roustabouts Theatre Company
A non-profit San Diego theatre company dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences in southern California by producing fresh visions of classics, well-known contemporary plays and new works. Phil Johnson, one of the founders of the company states: "We celebrate the artist and honor the creative impulse by drawing from the rich, diverse talents of actors, directors, designers, and playwrights who live in our region. The best plays for you, matched up with the best local artists." Mr. Johnson believes the new works they produce will have an important impact and deserves a prominent place on the American stage. The two other co-founders are actor/director/
The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
