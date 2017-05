Five Mother's Day Tips For Special Needs Moms

Author Deanna Picon Offers Ways To Help Moms Throughout The Year

Celebrate Special Needs Moms

-- Managing all facets of a special needs child daily living – medical, personal, school, therapy – while working and taking care of a home is no easy feat for even the most organized parent."As a mother of a non-verbal, 21-year-old, young man with autism, I know how difficult it can be for mothers to manage all the pressures and responsibilities of raising a child with special needs," said Deanna Picon, founder of Your Autism Coach, LLC and author of. "We frequently put ourselves on the back burner more often than not, but it's important for women to take care of themselves both physically and emotionally."Mothers can apply these simple tips to have a wonderful Mother's Day and throughout the year.. This may be one of the hardest things you'll ever have to do, because you feel like your child should be the priority. Do it not for yourself, but for your child. Putting time toward your well-being now is like making an "investment"in your child's future.. Try to get at least six hours of sleep a night, eat properly and get some exercise in; Spring is a perfect time to start an exercise program. You don't have to join an expensive diet plan or pay for a gym membership to do this. A 30-minute walk, three times a week, is not only excellent for your heart, but regular fresh air and exercise can also benefit your mental health. Bring along a friend for motivation and accountability. You may also want to explore meditation or other relaxation techniques.It's very easy to allow an all-encompassing challenge like raising a child with a disability to define you. Like any parent, much of your life is going to be centered on your children, but that doesn't mean you should abandon the hobbies, events, and activities you enjoy doing, even if it's once a month. Give yourself permission to have a good time and not feel guilty about it. Stay connected with friends and family.Do something nice for yourself, each week, no matter how small. It could be as simple as setting aside 30 minutes to read your favorite magazine or calling a good friend to catch up. Buy something you've been wanting. Take yourself out to eat.Know you're amazing. If anything, you're an even stronger and better person for having stepped up to the challenges of life with a special needs child.Your Autism Coach, LLC ( http://www.yourautismcoach.com ) provides superior coaching services and seminars that address the issues and concerns of parents of special needs children. Now on Twitter (@yourautismcoach), the company keeps special needs parents up to date on the latest tips and advice from Deanna Picon. She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with a disability, while building a rewarding life for themselves.