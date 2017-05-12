

The Top 100 Magazine Selects Ashley Amerio, Esq., of Amerio Law Firm as a Top 100 Attorney SACRAMENTO, Calif. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ashley Amerio, Esq., will be featured in the Summer 2017 edition of Top 100 Women as well as the Fall 2017 edition of the publication. Mrs. Amerio, Esq., is the President of Amerio Law Firm, a personal injury and bankruptcy firm with offices in Sacramento and Roseville, California. Mrs. Amerio has been featured on numerous media outlets, including: Fox 40, ABC 10, CBS Sacramento, CW 31, KCRA 3, Univision, as well as TMZ, among others. Recent records of success include a $600,000 settlement for an elderly client who tripped on a raised sidewalk, $300,000 for a pedestrian hit while crossing a sidewalk, and $130,000 for an elder abuse case. Since founding the Amerio Law Firm in 2006, she has practiced in a number of areas of law, including personal injury, criminal defense, bankruptcy, and tax law. For a number of consecutive years, the Amerio Law Firm filed more bankruptcy cases than any other Firm in the Eastern District of California. Today, the Firm focuses primarily on personal injury and bankruptcy. Mrs. Amerio handles car, truck, motorcycle, and bicycle accidents, mass torts, premises liability, as well as nursing home/elder care abuse, brain injuries, dog bites, and wrongful death cases.



Prior to establishing the Amerio Law Firm, Mrs. Amerio worked as a prosecutor for the Amador County District Attorney's office. As a Deputy District Attorney, she handled a wide variety of misdemeanor and felony cases, up to preliminary hearing and jury trial. She has a near perfect jury trial conviction rate and held multiple awards based on her trial skills and zealous advocacy. During her tenure at the District Attorney's office, Mrs. Amerio learned the justice system from the prosecutorial perspective, which built the foundation for her well-rounded legal career.



Mrs. Amerio obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in criminology from San Jose State University. While attending SJSU, she interned at NASA Ames Research Center. Mrs. Amerio then attended McGeorge School of Law and obtained her Juris Doctor degree. Throughout law school, Mrs. Amerio interned at a leading firm that specialized in bankruptcy and criminal defense.



Mrs. Amerio supports the Sacramento Food Bank and Stand-Up Placer, which provides services to victims of domestic violence. Over the years, the Amerio Law Firm has not just been a member the Better Business Bureau, but has maintained an impressive A+ rating with them. She also is a member of the American Bar Association, Placer County Bar Association, Capital City Trial Lawyers Association, Lawyers of Distinction, and the American Association for Justice. Additionally, she is admitted to practice law in the Eastern, Northern, Central, and Southern Districts of California. Mrs. Amerio's husband, Anthony, also works at the Firm as Executive Director. In their spare time, Mr. and Mrs. Amerio enjoy spending time and traveling with their wonderful children Gianna and AJ.

