May 2017
Restaurant Broker Ken Eisenband Recognized as Florida Deal Maker

We Sell Restaurants Announces that the Business Brokers of Florida has named Ken Eisenband a Million Dollar Club Award Recipient and winner of the Dealmaker Award for the State of Florida.
 
Ken Eisenband
Ken Eisenband
BOCA RATON, Fla. - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ken Eisenband, Franchise Partner for We Sell Restaurants closed enough restaurant sales in 2016 to place him in the Top 5 for completed deals in the entire state of Florida.  His activity is measured against every other broker in the state's association which has more than 1400 members.  This is the second consecutive year Eisenband has earned this distinction as well as being named to the Million Dollar Club.

A long time Top Producer, Restaurant Broker Ken Eisenband leads the Fort Lauderdale, Broward County franchise office of We Sell Restaurants.  Ken has been a member of the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) for two years and has earned the award each year, outperforming many of his peers for this achievement. BBF or Business Brokers of Florida is a nonprofit association made up of the leading business brokerage companies and agents throughout the state of Florida. It is the largest state business broker association in the country, and the second largest association of business brokers in the world.

Members of BBF must demonstrate their expertise and ability in business brokerage when applying for membership. Once accepted as a member they must adhere to a strict code of ethics.  The Association has more than 1,400 members, has over 4,000 listings and maintains a database of over 16,000 sold businesses for market data comparisons.

Robin Gagnon, co-founder of We Sell Restaurants said of the achievement, 'Ken is an amazing Franchise Partner and inspiration to the team. Ken specializes in selling only restaurants while those he competed against for the award sell every type of business.  His commitment to buyers and sellers is unmatched."

As a franchisee of We Sell Restaurants, Ken underwent extensive training and testing leading to his designation as a Certified Restaurant Broker prior to launching his practice.  He is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Florida and graduated with Honors from The School of Hospitality at Michigan State University in 1983.  He has more than thirty years of experience in the restaurant industry

Ken founded the Ft. Lauderdale office of We Sell Restaurants in 2012.  He is currently working to expand his franchise territory and mentors multiple Restaurant Brokers within his team including: Robert Morrison, Ken Allain and Everett Rashotsky.  He also serves as a training consultant for the We Sell Restaurants brand and conducts a portion of the training in his market.

We Sell Restaurants is a franchise business brokerage firm specializing in the restaurant industry. The We Sell Restaurants® brand is known nationwide for professionalism, industry knowledge and unmatched service in the sale of restaurants.  They can be found online at wesellrestaurants.com. Franchise information can be found at wsrfranchise.com

