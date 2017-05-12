 
GCE Solutions Sponsors PharmaSUG 2017

 
BALTIMORE - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- For the eighth consecutive year, GCE Solutions is proud to announce its attendance and sponsorship at the PharmaSUG conference in Baltimore, MD during May 14-17. At the PharmaSUG conference, GCE Solutions will also be recruiting people with backgrounds in biostatistics, biometrics, and SAS programming.

This year, GCE will be presenting during the conference on "Multi-Dimensional Arrays: Add Derived Parameters", by Siddharth Kumar, and "Stop waiting? Get notification email at the end of SASA code execution using SASA EMAIL Engine". GCE Solutions hopes to make an even bigger splash at the PharmaSUG conference this year and plans to be even more successful than previous years. When asked about the conference, Associate Director Shweta Shukla stated, "This year is truly my most anticipated yet. I am excited to see many old friends and making new ones this year."

As a mid-size CRO company, GCE prides themselves on being a company that is constantly developing innovative solutions to meet clients' needs, has a great sense of integrity, and understanding that the company is a key developer to save people's lives through the use of software for areas such as data de-identification, anonymization, and de-identification.

GCE Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is a global Clinical Research Organization headquartered in Bloomington, IL USA. GCE Solutions caters to the needs of clients in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device industries and has proven success by working with clients as a partner rather than a vendor. The GCE Solutions team is made up of industry recognized professionals with broad & in-depth industry expertise. Find out more at: https://gcesolutions.com/

Ryan Corron
Marketing Manager, GCE Solutions
***@gcesolutions.com
