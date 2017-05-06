News By Tag
ASCAYA artist in residence Alan Hunter Raises $35,000 for Las Vegas Non-Profit
Hunter's Ink & Alcohol art exhibition at the Henderson luxury community raises funds for Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth
Hunter's unique combination of alcohol and ink make for elegant yet stunning paintings inspired by his travels around the world in the United States, Europe and Asia. One of his favorite sources of inspiration is Las Vegas, where he often walks through casinos and the Las Vegas Strip late at night and sees everyday people transforming into extraordinary personalities.
At Petrol, Hunter and his team have created visually stunning campaigns for films, television and consumer brands as well as sports franchises and video games. "I'm the chief creative director for all of my company's work so I really stopped doing anything that wasn't for professional use," said Hunter. "But in 2012, I wanted to create something new, and having been recently diagnosed with Neuropathy, I decided to simultaneously become a vegan. So while I can't drink alcohol anymore, I can create with it."
Hunter started painting his series "Ink & Alcohol" after he spilled some alcohol that had been left over from his birthday party and saw the unique shapes it created. During his business travels, he used alcohol from the minibar, ink and paint to create images filled with emotion and sensuality from things he saw during his trips. "These 'moments in time' are inspired by my late-night walks through the beautiful and opulent hotels in the cities I visited," he said. "They are the fantasies of the realities of everyday moments."
Hunter said he was drawn to ASCAYA as a location for not only his art showcase, but also a future icon of the city he loves so much and has so many deep crossovers in business.
"There is a great story at ASCAYA," he said. "It has a sense of meaning and belonging that isn't a quick second home, but will be a part of changing the way that people look at Las Vegas in terms of architecture. ASCAYA is what Las Vegas really is, which is a vibrant center of culture and creativity."
ASCAYA sales manager Darin Marques said Hunter is a perfect fit for the artist showcases that have been growing in popularity in the community. "Alan is our third artist in residence, and his body of work both professionally and personally is absolutely stunning. We were honored to introduce his private work for the first time at ASCAYA."
For more information about Ink & Alcohol, please link to the site
http://inkandalcohol.com/
About ASCAYA
Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate plots that will boast Southern Nevada's most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains.
Follow Ascaya on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
