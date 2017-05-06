News By Tag
Acton Screening of Beyond Measure
Acton-Boxborough Family Network, with support from the Acton Boxborough United Way, hosts a screening of BEYOND MEASURE. The film follows public schools across the country as they take matters into their own hands, innovating from the inside.
—Timothy Quinn, Former President, Princeton Board of Education
Acton-Boxborough Family Network, with support from the Acton Boxbrough United Way, brings a screening of this important film to Acton, MA and the surrounding communities. Join them in the Gallery at West Acton Villageworks on May 24th, 7-9pm.
Six years after the launch of the award-winning RACE TO NOWHERE, Reel Link Films announce the nationwide screening campaign of its second feature-length documentary, BEYOND MEASURE. The film shines a light on tenacious and cutting-edge alternatives to the stifling, high-pressure education system presented in RACE TO NOWHERE.
Where many past documentaries have dwelled on the education crisis and the policies to blame for it, BEYOND MEASURE follows public schools across the country as they take matters into their own hands, innovating from the inside. Subverting our high-stakes education culture, even when it means putting their jobs at risk, the film's featured educators are the advance guard in a burgeoning national movement to reinvent school. By spotlighting success stories, BEYOND MEASURE shows that it is possible to rise above America's toxic achievement fixation and build a richer, deeper, more empowering, and student-centered education culture from the ground up.
Notable figures featured in the film include Sir Ken Robinson (international education expert and presenter of the most watched TED talk of all time), Linda Darling-Hammond (education advisor for President Obama's 2008 campaign), and bestselling author Daniel Pink (Drive and A Whole New Mind). The film team includes Oscar-winning editor Jeffrey Friedman (Common Threads) and Executive Producer Lynda Weinman, founder of Lynda.com.
As part of the film team's commitment to grassroots change, BEYOND MEASURE has partnered with educational institutions and community organizations to host intimate special-event screenings that double as forums for constructive community dialogue. The campaign brings the film to schools, theaters, conferences, companies and festivals across the country.
The launch of the film also coincides with Director Vicki Abeles' new book, also titled BEYOND MEASURE, becoming a New York Times bestseller. The book, published by Simon and Schuster, examines cultural and educational symptoms of the academic rat race and suggests steps big and small that readers can take to reclaim their schools and children's lives. Called America's "wake-up call" by Maria Shriver and praised by New York Times bestselling author Brigid Schulte as "one of the most important books of the early 21st century," BEYOND MEASURE is resonating with parents, educators, and school communities ready for change. The book received a positive review from the New York Times which also ran Abeles' op-ed "Is the Drive for Success Making Our Children Sick?", one of the most emailed and read stories in the first weeks of the new year.
To view the trailer and purchase tickets, please visit http://beyondmeasurefilm.com/
Contact
Michelle Shoemaker
***@abfamily.org
